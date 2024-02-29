Dan Lin is joining Netflix as its head of film, according to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter.
Lin produced the Lego movies as well as the streaming platform's newest hit, the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender. He's set to replace Scott Stuber who announced his departure from the company in January.
Former Disney executive Sean Bailey, Twilight producer Wyck Godfrey and Lin were the top contenders for Stuber's role. Bailey was the frontrunner until the recent Disney reshuffle, which resulted in his departure from the studio after 15 years.
Dan Lin's road from Rideback to Netflix
It wasn't a clear cut road for Lin to go to Netflix. He had strong ties to his production company, Rideback, as well as its nonprofit, Rideback Rise. The film exec has been tapped for several C-suite positions, but never these never came to fruition due to his ties to the company. He was in negotiations to take over Warner Bors.' DC film and TV departments, but it never materialized due to questions about Rideback.
With Lin's Netflix deal, he will leave Rideback and Jonathan Eirich and Rideback COO Michael LoFaso will become the co-CEOs. Lin will start at the streaming platform on April 1.
Lin's ties to Netflix are the 2017 horror movie Death Note and the Oscar-nominated 2019's The Two Popes. Most recently he made The Last Airbender for Bela Bajaria, Netflix's chief content officer as of January 2023.
Lin said in a statement, “While I've been approached many times during my past 15 years at Rideback, I could truly never imagine leaving until Bela reached out with this incredible opportunity. Bela's vision for the Netflix film division immediately interested me as it aligned so strongly with my own personal and professional values and what we have been building at Rideback.”
“There is such a strong foundation that's already been established in the film division at Netflix, one I'm excited to take to the next level as we continue growing this creative community to make Netflix the number one home for filmmakers,” his statement continued.
Bajaria added, “Dan's experience as both an executive and a producer is marked by a consistent ability to draw in exceptional filmmakers. But what really got my attention was his creation of Rideback, a dynamic community for filmmakers, fostering collaborative and creative environments.”
“His visionary approach has led to the establishment of incubators and residencies, propelling the careers of extraordinary talent, as well as a steady slate of blockbuster films. I can't wait for Dan to infuse Netflix with his innovation and talent,” she stated.
Lin's announcement is on the heels of Netflix's decision to increase its rates due to its large subscription base as well as its overall growth strategy.