Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart may be playing for in-state rivals Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks, respectively, but that doesn’t mean that their friendship off the court is any worse because of it. And it seems like their friendship is growing closer by the day, thanks to their offseason stint playing together for Team USA. In fact, on Wednesday afternoon, Bridges made a hilarious request for Hart that only friends who are attached to the hip can make after the Knicks wing signed a huge contract extension with the team in recent days.

Posting on his official Twitter account, the Nets star asked Hart if he has a dollar to spare given his newfound wealth.

“Can i borrow just 1 dollar ? @joshhart,” Bridges wrote.

Surely Josh Hart has more than one dollar that Mikal Bridges can borrow. According to Spotrac’s estimates, the Knicks wing will earn around $94.2 million on his new contract. Of course that is without taking into account the hefty state taxes NBA players must pay. But still, surely Hart could treat his Villanova brother to a meal that’s worth way more than just 20 dimes.

Even then, Hart will push back on the Nets star’s request especially when taking into account how farcical it was. Even with Hart’s new Knicks extension, Bridges will be earning more money on average over the next three years — so if anything, it’s the Nets star’s responsibility to let Hart borrow a dollar. But knowing how tough the economy is these days, it’s not the worst idea to be financially wise — the “don’t spend unless it’s absolutely necessary” mindset. So to that end, receiving money, even if it’s just the measly sum of a dollar.

Of course, all of that is too much analysis for what obviously is a lighthearted joke from the Nets star. But what’s not a joke is Bridges, Hart, and the rest of Team USA’s bid to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Four years ago, the USA squad fell short in excruciating fashion during the tournament in China — placing just seventh in what was such a disappointing showing from the international powerhouse.