The Portland Trail Blazers and the New York Knicks have come up with a major trade ahead of Thursday’s deadline, with the Blazers sending Josh Hart to the Big Apple for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a protected future pick. Meanwhile, Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges could only observe the trade from afar, knowing that his former teammates at Villanova will be reunited in New York.

“Jb and jhart🥲,” tweeted Mikal Bridges after learning of the trade

Mikal Bridges, of course, played with both Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart when they were all still representing the Villanova Wildcats under the coaching of Jay Wright. Bridges won two national titles with Villanova, one in 2016 and another in 2018. Hart was part of the 2016 squad that went all the way in 2016 before heading to the NBA the following year. Brunson, on the other hand, was also part of those two Villanova teams that topped the field in two March Madness stints.

Mikal Bridges is considered as among the cornerstones of the Suns, so don’t expect him to get traded by Phoenix to the Knicks or to somewhere else anytime soon. He also signed a four-year extension deal worth $90.9 million with the Suns back in 2021, so he won’t be a free agent until at least the end of the 2025-26 NBA season.

The Suns have already played two games with the Knicks this season and there won’t be another coming unless they somehow both make it to the 2023 NBA Finals, so there’s going to be a long wait before Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart would get the chance to share the court at the same time.