The New York Knicks signed Donte DiVincenzo in free agency, reuniting him with his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. However, it looks like Hart wants another ex-Wildcats teammate to go to the Knicks.

After DiVincezo's deal with the Knicks surfaced, Hart quickly took to Twitter to send a public message to Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges. While Hart didn't say anything that could be considered tampering, he told Bridges to “hit my phone bro.”

Yo @mikal_bridges hit my phone bro — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 2, 2023

Is Josh Hart recruiting Mikal Bridges to the Knicks? Well, we can't blame Nets fans for thinking so since the 26-year-old forward will surely love the idea of completing the Villanova Big 4 in New York.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some Nets fans couldn't help but comment that it's “tampering,” though the Knicks faithful countered and showed their support for Hart in his active recruitment for the franchise.

Before fans jump to conclusions, however, it's more than likely that Hart just wants to hang out with Bridges along with Brunson and DiVincenzo. After all, they are in all New York anyway, just in different boroughs. Bridges is also under contract until 2025-26, and it will be difficult for the Knicks to trade for him considering what they have to give up to make a deal happen.

It'll be amazing to see the four ex-Villanova teammates play for the same side again, but for now, Knicks fans will have to be satisfied with just the trio of Hart, Brunson and DiVincenzo. At least we'll get to see them on the same floor as Bridges whenever they play each other.