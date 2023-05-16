Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons had another uneventful season where he was mostly nursing injuries on the sidelines. His former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, were recently eliminated from the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and Simmons took it as an opportunity to troll his old teammates on social media. Stephen A Smith saw the post, and was less than happy with Simmons.

I tried to be nice to Ben Simmons, but I’m done with his sorry ass pic.twitter.com/fymwOfORxE — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 16, 2023

“The only thing worse than James Harden, was that sorry, trifling ass Ben Simmons, and I tried to be nice to Ben Simmons. I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt. How the hell are you talking about a basketball player, when you treat putting on a basketball uniform and dribbling…as if somebody asked you to get on the front lines in Ukraine to fight Russia?”

Stephen A Smith takes offense with the fact that Ben Simmons has really been a non factor on the basketball court over the last few seasons, but feels the right to poke fun at his former teammates’ loss. It has been well documented that Simmons has been dealing with mental health struggles that has kept him from being on the court.

Once the 2023 NBA Playoffs come to a close, it will be very interesting to follow what the Brooklyn Nets decide to do with Ben Simmons. In all honesty, it would come as no surprise if Simmons never suits up in a game again.

Stephen A Smith makes a living by putting out content, so he can’t be too upset that Simmons decided to post on social media. However, he might have a point that Simmons might want to reflect a little more next time before trolling a fellow basketball player.