A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The season will be on the line for the Golden State Warriors on Friday night when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series. As it turns out, however, LeBron James’ title aspirations will also be in grave danger in Game 6 despite the fact that it’s LA that holds a 3-2 advantage in this series.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A Smith, LeBron and the Lakers are also facing a must-win game on Friday night. James has been in this particular situation many times in the past, and based on his history, it could be a major problem for the Lakers if the Warriors are able to force a Game 7:

“LeBron James (is) 10-3 (in his) lifetime in Game 6 when his team enters the game with a 3-2 series lead,” Smith said. “The three losses that he had, he’s lost the Game 7 each time. So basically, the numbers say if LeBron loses tonight, he loses this series. He’s gotta win tonight.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"The numbers say if LeBron [James] loses tonight, he loses this series." Stephen A. Smith says if the Lakers can't get it done tonight, the Warriors are winning Game 7 👀pic.twitter.com/pInl12DlA5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 12, 2023

This is an ominous sign for the Lakers. To make matters worse, they will need to travel to Golden State for a potential Game 7 matchup, and we all know what type of impact the Warriors home crowd can have in a game — especially if it’s in a winner-take-all matchup.

Taking all this into consideration, you can be sure that LeBron James and the Lakers will be doing everything they can to close this series out on their own home floor on Friday night. They missed out on the opportunity to do so in Game 5, and LeBron and Co. clearly don’t want to make the same mistake again.