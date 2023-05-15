The Philadelphia 76ers suffered through a long and painful afternoon as they dropped Game 7 of their second-round playoff series to the Boston Celtics by a 112-88 score. As the blowout was concluding, former Sixer Ben Simmons tweeted out a televised picture of the game with the huge Philadelphia deficit on the scoreboard prominently displayed.

Hell he’s been watching games all season long. What else is new https://t.co/zxpZEcqQdL — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 14, 2023

The photo indicated Simmons’ pleasure with the Sixers’ struggles, as he left the team under unhappy circumstances last year. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins had an issue with the oft-injured ex-Sixer’s troll job of his old team.

“Hell, he’s been watching games all season long,” Perkins said. “What else is new?”

Perkins’ point appears to be well-taken as Simmons has struggled to stay in the lineup and be productive during the last 2 seasons. For a player to enjoy his ex-team’s pain seems questionable.

Simmons played in 42 games for the Brooklyn Nets this season, and he averaged 6.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He did not play at all during the 2021-22 season, and he was traded to the Nets by the Sixers while he was out.

Simmons had been an All-Star player during the earlier part of his career with the Sixers. He has not found the same level since the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Sixers were unable to stay within reach of the Celtics after the second quarter. After Boston took a 55-52 lead at halftime, the Sixers were outscored 33-10 in the third quarter. They were unable to mount any kind of comeback in the final 24 minutes.

The Celtics will meet the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. That series will begin in Boston Wednesday night.