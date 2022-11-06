REPORT: Nets want Kyrie Irving to verbally apologize over antisemitic controversy

Kyrie Irving has already issued a public statement apologizing for promoting a film and book with anitsemitic themes, but that is not enough for him to return from the Brooklyn Nets’ suspension.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, among the conditions for his reinstatement, Irving must meet with the media and issue a verbal apology for his mistake. Not only must he say sorry for promoting the film, but he should also emphasize that the movie is “harmful and untrue.”

The previously reported conditions for his return from suspension remains, including taking sensitivity training sessions to better understand the dangers of hate speech, as well as meeting with Jewish leaders in Brooklyn.

Additionally, however, once he fulfills the aforementioned requirements and the Nets are satisfied with it, he must meet with Joe Tsai and the franchise ownership to prove that he will no longer show such kind of behavior this season.

Kyrie Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on his social media a link to the film titled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The said film is controversial, to say the least, because of the antisemtic tropes it features. By sharing a link to the movie, Irving has been criticized since many see it as a promotion of hate speech.

The Nets guard initially refused to issue a public apology, which forced Brooklyn to suspend him for at least five games. Now, it remains to be seen how he plans to meet the requirements for his return.