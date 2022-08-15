Report: The ‘key driver’ in Kevin Durant’s sudden Nets trade demand

Kevin Durant signed a four-year extension with the Brooklyn Nets last summer, but after a tumultuous 2021-22 campaign with the franchise, he’s now demanding a trade. Trade talks don’t seem to be going anywhere right now, and everybody is wondering if Durant won’t show up to training camp if he’s still on the Nets when that rolls around.

Many are also wondering just how things could have goten so bad for Durant to demand a trade a year after signing a four-year extension. There are several factors at play, and Marc Stein dove into one of them in his latest newsletter:

For all of Irving’s professed fondness for the franchise as a New Jersey Nets fan in his youth, he and Durant are believed to have chosen the Nets over the Knicks in free agency largely because they perceived Brooklyn, as much as anything, to be willing to bend to their will far more than James Dolan-owned New York would. That is no longer happening, hence the chaos. Brooklyn’s change in approach since the season ended is thus believed to be a key driver in Durant’s sudden desire to leave. For all the criticism he is taking for trying to force his way out, and most recently taking the extreme step of calling for the ousters of Marks and Coach Steve Nash if the Nets refuse to trade him, Durant appears to be operating under the belief that he is justified in making all these rebel demands because the Nets have abruptly changed the terms of their deal.

Stein then sums it all up by saying Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving “did not choose the Nets to be part of a program. They chose the Nets to be the program.”

Over the past year, it seems Nets owner Joe Tsai and the front office decided enough was enough when it came to letting Durant and Irving basically call all the shots for the organization. KD apparently isn’t appreciative in this change in approach, which included not giving in when it came to Irving’s contract demands this offseason after he barely played last season because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s now a staring contest between Kevin Durant and the Nets. He recently met with Tsai and reiterated his demand while giving an ultimatum on Sean Marks and Steve Nash, but the owner isn’t budging yet. He doesn’t have plans to fire either man and still wants the world for Durant in a trade.

Hence, we wait.