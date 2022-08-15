‘There hasn’t been an urgency’: Brian Windhorst pours more cold water on Kevin Durant trade talks

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant still wants out. But, the organization doesn’t feel pressured the least to actually trade the future Hall of Famer anytime soon.

Earlier this month, KD met with Joe Tsai and gave him an ultimatum. Fire Steve Nash and Sean Marks or find a trade. He was clearly trying to force the Nets’ hand. However, it literally hasn’t changed a thing.

Via Brian Windhorst, who appeared on Get Up on Monday morning:

“Ten days ago, Kevin Durant and Joe Tsai met in London. Durant really tried to apply the pressure by asking for Steve Nash and Sean Marks to get fired. And guess what has happened? Nothing. Nothing has happened. The dynamic around Kevin Durant hasn’t changed at all. There hasn’t been an urgency in trade talks. There hasn’t been a change in strategy by the Brooklyn Nets.

“I think what we have here is really a study of leverage. First off, the Nets do not have leverage in trade talks with other teams. They are not giving them the offers that they want. They see no reason to increase them. And so they’re not making any progress there. And Kevin Durant clearly does not have leverage with the Brooklyn Nets. He is asking for things: ‘Get me traded. Fire the coach. Fire the GM.’ He is being told no. So when you have denied leverage, you have a stalemate.”

Windhorst certainly has a good point. It’s frankly insane that Durant wants the coach and GM canned. It’s also not surprising that Tsai remains committed to both. Kevin Durant is a phenomenal player and Brooklyn would love to keep him, but that’s a preposterous ask.

The Celtics, Heat, Raptors, and even the Sixers are interested in KD. None of these teams have made attractive enough offers for the Nets to budge, though. We could truly see this trade saga extend into training camp at this rate.