A lot of new shows are coming this week on Netflix. Here are all of the don't miss shows that you have to watch out for.
What's New to Netflix this Weekend? (April 12-14)
April 12
- A Journey – Refusing treatment for her cancer, a woman goes on a road trip across Tasmania to check off items on her bucket list with her husband and best friend.
- Amar Singh Chamkila – A humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.
- Good Times – A hilariously unpredictable adult animated comedy with the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown, J.B. Smoove, Wanda Sykes and more.
- Love, Divided – Valentina is a young pianist starting over. Her neighbor David is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker.
- Stolen – A young woman from Sweden's Indigenous Sámi community tracks down a killer to settle a personal score in this emotional drama inspired by real events.
- Strange Way of Life – After twenty-five years Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship.
- Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp – After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he's found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.
Unfortunately, there are no shows coming out this Saturday and Sunday on Netflix.
What's Coming to Netflix this Week? (April 15-18)
April 15
- The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5 – With a simple wish, 10-year-old Timmy summons a pair of fairy godparents to help him stay out of trouble while having maximum fun.
- Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel – The 40 year journey of Hans Zimmer from post-war Germany to Hollywood royalty, revealing some of his musical secrets over a career landing films as “Rain Man,” “Pirates of The Caribbean,” “Gladiator,” “No Time To Die” and much more.
April 16
- Knocked Up – For fun-loving party animal Ben Stone, the last thing he ever expected was for his one-night stand to show up on his doorstep eight weeks later to tell him she's pregnant with his child.
- Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer – Jimmy Carr refutes the idea that you can't joke about anything these days with his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent.
April 17
- Black Sails: Seasons 1-4 – Follows Captain Flint and his pirates twenty years prior to Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel “Treasure Island.”
- The Circle: Season 6 – Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100000.
- Don't Hate the Player – Starting from nothing, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150000 euros in this unpredictable game of strategy and survival.
- The Grimm Variations – Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire.
- Our Living World – This stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet.
April 18
- Bros – After receiving some shocking news, two best friends travel from Jerusalem to Krakow for a football match, hoping to leave their troubles behind.
- The Upshaws – A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.
And that's all of the new shows coming to Netflix this week. Check back again next weekend for what's coming up next, or check out what is coming out this month of April 2024. On top of that, we also have everything you need in terms of show biz news and entertainment streaming platforms at ClutchPoints Entertainment.