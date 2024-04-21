What's up, cinephiles? We have another weekend full of surprises as we take a look at the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend as well as the upcoming week ahead.
We have the second part of the critically-panned Rebel Moon, which makes us wonder if this new film will redeem itself in the eyes of the critics. On the other hand, a retrospective of Duran Duran will fill your Sunday Night with a nostalgia.
What's New to Netflix this Weekend (April 19-21, 2024)
April 19
- Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver – The rebels gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made.
April 20 – Unfortunately, no new shows is coming out this Saturday.
April 21
- Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know – Charting their trajectory over four decades, the band's story is told through seven of their albums. Each record uncovers a compelling chapter in the band's journey.
What's New to Netflix this Week (April 22-25, 2024)
April 22
April 22
- Ahead of the Curve – AHEAD OF THE CURVE chronicles the outrageous adventures of Franco Stevens, the woman who started the most successful lesbian magazine in the world in the '90s, and her journey to understand what queer women need today.
- Off The Cuff: Dakota Fanning, Andrew Scott – The talented Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott star in the new Netflix series RIPLEY and had a great time celebrating at the premiere.
- CoCoMelon Lane: S2 – Join your favorite “CoComelon” characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings — and the world around them — in this story-driven series.
- Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen – The irreverent Scottish comedian tackles big themes like death, decline and the disappointments of middle age in her stand-up special filmed in Bristol.
April 23
- Brigands: The Quest for Gold – In the 19th century, when the southern lands of Italy are bandit territory, Filomena escapes her wealthy but sad life to lead a risky treasure hunt.
- Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? – From the villa to the jungle, contestants must keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Who will win entry to paradise and 100,000 euros?
April 24
- Deliver Me – When teenagers Billy and Dogge are recruited by a local gang, the friends face a violent world they are too young to protect themselves from.
- King Richard – Armed with a clear vision, Richard Williams guides his extraordinarily talented daughters, Venus and Serena, on their journey to tennis superstardom.
- TLC Forever – Follow the iconic group that influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds, showing personal stories about their world fame.
April 25
- City Hunter – An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner's sister to investigate his death.
- Dead Boy Detectives – Two teen ghosts work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clientele — until a powerful witch complicates their plans.
April 25

- City Hunter – An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner's sister to investigate his death.
- Dead Boy Detectives – Two teen ghosts work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clientele — until a powerful witch complicates their plans.