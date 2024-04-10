Netflix is having a good run this month with amazing new shows, films, series, and movies coming to the platform. April 2024 has a great package for entertainment, and Netflix is home to many of them. In this article, we share with you all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this April 2024.
What's New on Netflix this April 2024?
Here are all of the new shows to look forward to, with official descriptions coming from the Netflix platform for each of the shows.
Some highlights coming out at the start of the month include The Matrix Trilogy, Sex and the City, Baby Driver, and Hotel Transylvania 1 and 2.
Check out the full list below:
April 1
- The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman – Magician, comedian and expert trickster Justin Willman and his crew pull elaborate pranks on unsuspecting targets to help real people get payback.
- American Graffiti – On the night before two of them leave for college, four high school pals cruise around town finding love and mischief in this coming-of-age classic.
- Baby Driver – Talented getaway driver Baby is a music buff in deep with a criminal boss. He's got just one job left, but it's all about to go sideways.
- Battleship – The classic Battleship board game moves to the screen in this at-sea adventure about defending planet Earth from a mysterious enemy fleet.
- Born on the Fourth of July – Paralyzed from the chest down, US Marine Ron Kovic returns home from Vietnam and finds renewed purpose protesting the war he once proudly fought.
- Glass – A man with dissociative identity disorder and a security guard-turned-vigilante meet a shadowy figure who's armed with secrets in a psychiatric hospital.
- Happy Gilmore – A fizzled hockey player takes his slap shot and violent impulses to the golf course in an attempt to win enough prize money to save his grandma's house.
- Hotel Transylvania – Hotel Transylvania owner Dracula pulls double duty as an overprotective dad when an unwelcome suitor shows interest in his teenage daughter.
- Hotel Transylvania 2 – After Mavis weds Jonathan, baby Dennis arrives. Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire who needs to remain in Transylvania.
- How to Be Single – From playing the field to cracking dating-site algorithms, four fun-loving friends approach singlehood differently — but it's time to shake things up.
- Inside Man – An American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries helps a young British journalist search for a friend who's suddenly disappeared.
- Inside Man: Most Wanted – A hotshot NYPD negotiator butts heads with the FBI and meets his match in a meticulous criminal mastermind who attempts to rob the Federal Reserve.
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story – After impulsively checking himself into a psychiatric hospital, a teenager gains a new perspective through encounters with his fellow patients.
- The Land Before Time – After a huge earthquake, a young dinosaur named Littlefoot finds himself lost and alone until he meets four friends in search of their families.
- The Little Things – In 1990s LA, a deputy sheriff teams up with a detective to track a cunning serial killer. But their personal differences may derail their mission.
- The Matrix – What is the Matrix? That question leads computer hacker Neo down a rabbit hole — and to the mind-blowing truth about the world as he knows it.
- The Matrix Reloaded – The crew must protect Zion, the last outpost still under human control, after it is pinpointed by the machines responsible for the Matrix.
- The Matrix Revolutions – The final installment in the Matrix trilogy finds an unconscious Neo trapped in a subway station in a zone between the Matrix and the machine world.
- Molly’s Game – A former Olympic skier begins running a high-stakes, ultra-exclusive underground poker game that catches the attention of the FBI. Based on a true story.
- Mortal Engines – In a post-apocalyptic world, a young woman and her rebel friends seek to stop the giant mobile city of London from devouring everything in its path.
- One Piece Film: Red – A new adventure begins for Luffy and his crew when mysterious pop superstar Uta unveils her identity — and launches a misguided plan for world peace.
- Role Models – To avoid jail time, two immature pals who peddle energy drinks to kids must mentor a profane 8-year-old and a teen obsessed with medieval warfare.
- Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6 – Sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw turns to her best friends Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha for advice as she experiences love and lust in New York City.
- Smokey and the Bandit – A race car driver tries to transport an illegal beer shipment from Texas to Atlanta in under 28 hours, picking up a reluctant bride-to-be on the way.
- Smokey and the Bandit II – Bandit and his pals take on another high-octane mission when they try to transport an elephant to Texas with Sheriff Buford T. Justice in hot pursuit.
- Split – A man with dissociative identity disorder abducts three teenage girls, who must find a way to escape before his most dangerous personality takes over.
- Step Up: Revolution – Aspiring dancer Emily falls for the leader of a dance team — but her father's development plans threaten their historic neighborhood.
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby – NASCAR superstar Ricky Bobby believes he's the best there is, until the arrival of a French Formula One champion threatens his position as top dog.
- The Theory of Everything – Physicist Stephen Hawking and wife Jane Wilde struggle to balance his advancing illness and rising fame with her search for a purpose beyond marriage.
- Wild Things – Desire, greed, and manipulation swirl around two teens and a high school guidance counselor during a twist-filled police investigation in a resort town.
- You’ve Got Mail – A bookshop owner and a superstore magnate fall in love online, believing they've never met. In reality, they have — and they hate each other.
April 2
- Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed – From his thoughts on aggressively scented trash bags to desk jobs in hell, comedian Demetri Martin delivers a one-of-a-kind stand-up special.
- Space Jam: A New Legacy – A legendary baller teams up with an iconic bunny and his classic cartoon crew to beat an evil AI squad on the basketball court — and save his family.
April 3
- Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer – A body in the darkroom of a gay bar puts Berlin police on the trail of a killer who poisons and robs his targets — but is he only in it for the money?
- Files of the Unexplained – Eerie encounters, bizarre disappearances, haunting events and more perplexing phenomena are explored in this chilling investigative docuseries.
- Zero to Hero (Rodeio Rock) – When a rock wannabe is forced to replace his famous sertanejo look-alike, he faces a life-changing choice — lose his own identity or follow his heart.
April 4
- 100 Days to Indy: Season 1 – Auto racing's most electrifying personalities experience triumphs and tribulations on their high-octane journeys to the Indianapolis 500.
- Blackfish – This fascinating documentary examines the life of performing killer whale Tilikum, who has caused the deaths of several people while in captivity.
- Crooks – A priceless coin puts rival gangs across Europe at odds, forcing a retired safecracker to team up with a two-bit gangster for one last heist.
- I Woke Up a Vampire: S2 – Kaileen Chang and Niko Ceci star in this imaginative preteen fantasy series from the creator of “The Other Kingdom.” Videos.
- Ripley – A grifter is drawn into a world of wealth and privilege after taking a unique job in Italy. But to seize the life he wants, he must build a web of lies.
- The Tearsmith – Adopted together after a tough childhood in an orphanage, Nica and Rigel realize that unexpected but irresistible feelings pull them together.
April 5
- The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem – From Rickrolling to viral conspiracy theories, explore how an anonymous website evolved into a hub for real-world chaos.
- Parasyte: The Grey – When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat.
- Scoop – Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization gives an insider account of how the women of Newsnight secured Prince Andrew's infamous interview.
April 8
- Spirit Rangers: Season 3 – The Spirit Rangers face an epic fight to protect the park and the nearby ocean when the Trickster Trio unleashes a stream of toxic goo from an oil pipe.
April 9
- Neal Brennan: Crazy Good – Comedian Neal Brennan riffs in this stand-up special on crypto, social media flexes, sex compliments and the link between greatness and mental health.
April 10
- Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect – An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy, and death.
- The Hijacking of Flight 601 – After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events.
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment – At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency in this reality series.
- What Jennifer Did – When Jennifer Pan calls 911 to report that her parents have been shot, she becomes the primary focus of a captivating criminal case.
April 11
- As the Crow Flies: Season 3 – A young fan maneuvers her way into a seasoned anchor's newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen.
- The Bricklayer – Steve Vail, a seasoned ex-CIA operative, is drawn back into the shadows to confront a formidable extortionist threatening the agency's very existence.
- Heartbreak High: Season 2 – A hidden sex map rocks Hartley High as the students' sexcapades are publicly exposed. Caught as the culprit, Amerie becomes an instant social pariah.
- Meekah: Season 2 – Meekah and her best friend Blippi have exciting and educational adventures together as they explore the wonders of science and nature.
- Midsummer Night – Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light.
April 12
- A Journey – Refusing treatment for her cancer, a woman goes on a road trip across Tasmania to check off items on her bucket list with her husband and best friend.
- Amar Singh Chamkila – A humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.
- Good Times – A hilariously unpredictable adult animated comedy with the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown, J.B. Smoove, Wanda Sykes and more.
- Love, Divided – Valentina is a young pianist starting over. Her neighbor David is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker.
- Stolen – A young woman from Sweden's Indigenous Sámi community tracks down a killer to settle a personal score in this emotional drama inspired by real events.
- Strange Way of Life – After twenty-five years Silva rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Sheriff Jake. They celebrate the meeting, but the next morning Jake tells him that reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their friendship.
- Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp – After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he's found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.
April 15
- The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5 – With a simple wish, 10-year-old Timmy summons a pair of fairy godparents to help him stay out of trouble while having maximum fun.
- Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel – The 40 year journey of Hans Zimmer from post-war Germany to Hollywood royalty, revealing some of his musical secrets over a career landing films as “Rain Man,” “Pirates of The Caribbean,” “Gladiator,” “No Time To Die” and much more.
April 16
- Knocked Up – For fun-loving party animal Ben Stone, the last thing he ever expected was for his one-night stand to show up on his doorstep eight weeks later to tell him she's pregnant with his child.
- Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer – Jimmy Carr refutes the idea that you can't joke about anything these days with his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent.
April 17
- Black Sails: Seasons 1-4 – Follows Captain Flint and his pirates twenty years prior to Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel “Treasure Island.”
- The Circle: Season 6 – Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100000.
- Don't Hate the Player – Starting from nothing, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150000 euros in this unpredictable game of strategy and survival.
- The Grimm Variations – Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire.
- Our Living World – This stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet.
April 18
- Bros – After receiving some shocking news, two best friends travel from Jerusalem to Krakow for a football match, hoping to leave their troubles behind.
- The Upshaws – A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.
April 19
- Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver – The rebels gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made.
April 21
- Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know – Charting their trajectory over four decades, the band's story is told through seven of their albums. Each record uncovers a compelling chapter in the band's journey.
April 22
- Ahead of the Curve – AHEAD OF THE CURVE chronicles the outrageous adventures of Franco Stevens, the woman who started the most successful lesbian magazine in the world in the '90s, and her journey to understand what queer women need today.
- Off The Cuff: Dakota Fanning, Andrew Scott – The talented Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott star in the new Netflix series RIPLEY and had a great time celebrating at the premiere.
- CoCoMelon Lane: S2 – Join your favorite “CoComelon” characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings — and the world around them — in this story-driven series.
- Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen – The irreverent Scottish comedian tackles big themes like death, decline and the disappointments of middle age in her stand-up special filmed in Bristol.
April 23
- Brigands: The Quest for Gold – In the 19th century, when the southern lands of Italy are bandit territory, Filomena escapes her wealthy but sad life to lead a risky treasure hunt.
- Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? – From the villa to the jungle, contestants must keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Who will win entry to paradise and 100,000 euros?
April 24
- Deliver Me – When teenagers Billy and Dogge are recruited by a local gang, the friends face a violent world they are too young to protect themselves from.
- King Richard – Armed with a clear vision, Richard Williams guides his extraordinarily talented daughters, Venus and Serena, on their journey to tennis superstardom.
- TLC Forever – Follow the iconic group that influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds, showing personal stories about their world fame.
April 25
- City Hunter – An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly forms an alliance with his late partner's sister to investigate his death.
- Dead Boy Detectives – Two teen ghosts work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clientele — until a powerful witch complicates their plans.
April 26
- The Asunta Case – After two parents report that their 12-year-old daughter Asunta is missing, the investigation soon turns against them. Inspired by true events.
- Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut – Delve into the digestive system with this lighthearted and informative documentary that demystifies the role gut health plays in our overall well-being.
April 29
- Boiling Point: Season 1 – Head chef Carly and her team juggle the challenges of running a new restaurant Point North.
- Honeymoonish – Two newlyweds on their honeymoon discover that they are different in almost every way — but can these opposites attract?
April 30
- Fiasco – When disaster strikes the set of a first-time director, a behind-the-scenes film crew captures everything as mishaps, blackmail, and sabotage ensue.
