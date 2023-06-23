We're down to the last weekend of June (before we head to the first weekend of July next week), and we've got some shows to recommend to you. Here are all of the new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend of June 23-25, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (June 23-25)

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3 – Watch vigilantes and investigators track down and take down their prey in the third season of Catching Killers.



– Watch vigilantes and investigators track down and take down their prey in the third season of Catching Killers. iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

King of Clones

Make Me Believe

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story

The Perfect Find

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 – Goh searches for Mew as Ash continues his quest to become the very best at the Masters League.



– Goh searches for Mew as Ash continues his quest to become the very best at the Masters League. Through My Window: Across the Sea – In this Through My Window sequel, Raquel and Ares reunites through a steamy beach trip.



June 24 – Sadly, there are no new shows, films, series, or movies coming to Netflix this Saturday.

June 25 – Unfortunately, the same can be said about Sunday.

And that's all of the new shows we could recommend to you for this weekend, for everything that's new on Netflix these coming days. For a larger picture of what's coming out this month, check out our complete list for the entire month. For anything else about Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount, Hulu, Disney Plus, or Peacock, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.