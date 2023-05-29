Schools are out, and it’s time to get ready for the sunny days. June is just right around the corner, and while we know you might already have plans for the summer, you might still want to know all about the new shows, movies, films, and series that are coming to Netflix this month of June 2023. Here are all of the new shows, movies, films, series, and everything else coming to Netflix this month of June 2023.

June 1

The Days

A Beautiful Life

Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising

The Angry Birds Movie

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Choice

Dear John

Death at a Funeral

Dune (1984)

End of Days

Forever My Girl

Funny People

Groundhog Day

Hook

How High

The Italian Job

Jarhead

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Kicking & Screaming

The Kingdom

Magic Mike

Mean Girls

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Muster Dogs

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang

The Ring

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf’s Up

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

To Leslie

We’re the Millers

June 2

Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 – The beginning of the end of The Manifest is coming on June 2nd, where everything that has been lying in wait will finally culminate. Manifest Season 4 The Final Episodes will be coming soon.



– The beginning of the end of The Manifest is coming on June 2nd, where everything that has been lying in wait will finally culminate. Manifest Season 4 The Final Episodes will be coming soon. Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2 – How far will you go for love? Rich in Love 2 shows that sometimes, following your love isn’t the right choice.



Scoop

Valeria: Season 3 – Valeria’s travels will find their end this season, as she finds success in her career as well as turmoil in her personal life. Will Valeria and friends find a truly happy ending?



June 5

Barracuda Queens

Ben 10: Seasons 1-4

Living

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4

June 7

Arnold

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3

June 8