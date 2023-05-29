Schools are out, and it’s time to get ready for the sunny days. June is just right around the corner, and while we know you might already have plans for the summer, you might still want to know all about the new shows, movies, films, and series that are coming to Netflix this month of June 2023. Here are all of the new shows, movies, films, series, and everything else coming to Netflix this month of June 2023.
June 1
- The Days
- A Beautiful Life
- Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Breakfast Club
- Bruce Almighty
- The Choice
- Dear John
- Death at a Funeral
- Dune (1984)
- End of Days
- Forever My Girl
- Funny People
- Groundhog Day
- Hook
- How High
- The Italian Job
- Jarhead
- Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
- Kicking & Screaming
- The Kingdom
- Magic Mike
- Mean Girls
- The Mick: Seasons 1-2
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Muster Dogs
- Nanny McPhee
- Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
- The Ring
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- Surf’s Up
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- To Leslie
- We’re the Millers
June 2
- Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 – The beginning of the end of The Manifest is coming on June 2nd, where everything that has been lying in wait will finally culminate. Manifest Season 4 The Final Episodes will be coming soon.
- Missed Connections
- Rich in Love 2 – How far will you go for love? Rich in Love 2 shows that sometimes, following your love isn’t the right choice.
- Scoop
- Valeria: Season 3 – Valeria’s travels will find their end this season, as she finds success in her career as well as turmoil in her personal life. Will Valeria and friends find a truly happy ending?
June 5
- Barracuda Queens
- Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
- Living
June 6
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4
June 7
- Arnold
- Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3
June 8
- Never Have I Ever: Season 4 – Never have I ever seen the end of Never Have I Ever, but the final season is here, and we might finally see the end. Get ready for senior year and fasten your seatbelts for an unforgettable season.
- Tour de France: Unchained
- A Lot Like Love
- Bloodhounds
- Human Resources: Season 2 – We’re now on the second season of this Big Mouth spin-off series, and it’s all about chaos in a business.
- The Playing Card Killer – A stray playing card left behind at a crime scene unravels a series of murders that would otherwise leave detectives guessing.
- Tex Mex Motors
- This World Can’t Tear Me Down
- The Wonder Weeks
- You Do You
June 12
- Dunkirk
- Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
June 13
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
June 14
- Forged in Fire: Season 8
- Married at First Sight: Season 13
- Our Planet II
- The Surrogacy
June 15
- Cold Case Files: Season 2
June 16
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King – Follow Asta as he journeys to become a Wizard King.
- Extraction 2 – After being presumed dead, mercenary Tyler Rake returns for another high-stakes mission.
June 17
- Grey’s Anatomy Season 19
- King the Land
- See You in My 19th Life
- Suits: Seasons 1-8
June 19
- My Little Pony: The Movie
- Not Quite Narwhal
- Take Care of Maya
June 20
- 85 South: Ghetto Legends
June 21
- Break Point: Part 2
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
June 22
- Glamorous
- Let’s Get Divorced
- Skull Island
- Sleeping Dog
June 23
- Catching Killers: Season 3 – Watch vigilantes and investigators track down and take down their preys in the third season of Catching Killers.
- iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
- King of Clones
- Make Me Believe
- On the Line: The Richard Williams Story
- The Perfect Find
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 – Goh searches for Mew as Ash continues his quest to become the very best at the Masters League.
- Through My Window: Across the Sea – In this Through My Window sequel, Raquel and Ares reunites through a steamy beach trip.
June 26
- The Imitation Game
June 28
- Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
- Hoarders: Season 13
- Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
- Run Rabbit Run
June 29
- Ooku: The Inner Chambers
- The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
June 30
- Alone: Season 9 – The ninth season of History Channel’s reality survival TV show where contestants are dropped off in the wilderness as they try to survive with limited survival gear and equipment.
- Is It Cake, Too?!
- Nimona – The webcomic gets adapted into a computer-generated science fantasy adventure. As a shapeshifter, does a knight have to be careful about their other self, too?
- Tayo the Little Bus: Season 5
And that's all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this coming month of June 2023.