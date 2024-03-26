It's a bittersweet April for Star Trek: Discovery fans at Paramount+. The series finale of the Star Trek series will premiere on April 4, according to Get Your Comic On.
While waiting for the third installment of Paramount's smash hit Sonic the Hedgehog movies, this April also marks the debut of the new Sonic: The Hedgehog spinoff series Knuckles. Idris Elba will voice Knuckles the Echidna as he teaches the way of the Echidna warrior to deputy Wade Whipple (Adam Pally). The six-episode animated series will debut on April 27.
For the Sonic the Hedgehog movie Jim Carey is rumored to reprise Dr. Robotnik, while Jessica Jones star Kristen Ritter is also joining the sequel.
The 2023 British crime comedy film Sumotherhood will make its streaming debut on April 10. The movie follows the story of two friends who get into trouble after an attempted bank robbery gone wrong.
The Challenge All-Stars season four will also make its two-episode premiere on April 11.
The Ewan McGregor-led A Gentleman in Moscow continues with the rest of its episodes next month.
Here are the rest of the titles available on Paramount+ this April.
April 4
Star Trek: Discovery – season 5, episodes 1-2
April 5
A Gentleman in Moscow – episode 2
April 10
Sumotherhood – exclusive film
April 11
Star Trek: Discovery – season 5, episode 3
The Challenge All Stars – series 4, episodes 1-2
April 12
A Gentleman in Moscow – episode 3
April 18
Star Trek: Discovery – season 5, episode 4
The Challenge All Stars – series 4, episode 3
April 19
A Gentleman in Moscow – episode 4
April 25
Star Trek: Discovery – season 5, episodes 5
The Challenge All Stars – series 4, episode 4
April 26
The Retirement Plan – exclusive film
A Gentleman in Moscow – episode 5
April 27
Knuckles – box set drop