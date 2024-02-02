Sonic the Hedgehog 3 added a Jessica Jones star to the cast.

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter is amongst the latest round of castings in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Jessica Jones star joining Sonic the Hedgehog 3

IGN reported that Ritter headlines the latest round of castings. Also cast in the upcoming threequel are Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone.

Who the new actors are playing remains a mystery. IGN said it's rumored that Ritter could be playing Rouge the Bat. They will join the likes of Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Lee Majdoub, and Idris Elba.

Krysten Ritter first gained notoriety for her role in Breaking Bad. She played Jane Margolis from 2009-10. Ritter would then reprise the role in the spin-off series, El Camino. Her next leading role came in ABC's Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.

Her major franchise role came in the Netflix Jessica Jones series. Ritter led three seasons of the Marvel series and teamed up with the rest of the heroes in The Defenders. She also directed an episode in the second season.

Some of the Jessica Jones star's film credits include 27 Dresses, She's Out of My League, and The Hero. In 2023, she starred alongside Love & Death with Elizabeth Olsen. Ritter also starred in the Veronica Mars series and Gilmore Girls.

The first two Sonic the Hedgehog films were big successes for Paramount. They each grossed over $400 million at the box office. Jeff Fowler directed the first two and will return for the third. The movies are based on the popular Sega game of the same name.