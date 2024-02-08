This trailer is intense.

Knuckles is speeding to Paramount+ soon! And a thrilling new trailer has just been released.

The Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff will be streaming on the network on April 26. It will be an intense six-part series.

Besides this new trailer, Paramount announced that an all-new Knuckles spot would debut on CBS during the Super Bowl LVIII pregame.

About Knuckles

The synopsis for the Sega-based adventure says, “The new live-action event series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.”

The first trailer for ‘KNUCKLES’ has been released. Releasing April 26 on Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/ClcZlhYyip — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 8, 2024

Additionally, the series will feature Adam Pally as Wade Whipple. Plus, it includes Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann, Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel.

Ben Schwartz will be reprising his role as Sonic, and Tika Sumpter will be Maddie.

This series is based on the popular video game Sonic the Hedgehog. As it made its way onto the screen, it's been quite a success. Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 currently stand at $725.2 million. Meanwhile, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is the top-performing kids & family on Paramount.

The trailer features all your favorite characters racing, twisting weights, weapon making, a bowling alley feud, and more.

“Only one hero hits this hard,” it states in the two-plus minute trailer.

Knuckles looks entertaining, funny, exciting, and about everything we'd expect from Sonic the Hedgehog.