Jim Carrey will return as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has gotten a huge update regarding Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik.

Dr. Robotnik return

Variety is reporting that Carrey will return in Sonic the Hedgehog. This may surprise some, as the character (spoiler alert) fell from a high distance at the end of the previous film. In the post-credits scene, it's revealed that his body hasn't been found. This set up the character for a return in a future film.

The two Sonic the Hedgehog films have been huge successes for Paramount. The inaugural film opened right before the pandemic in February 2020, grossing over $465 million. A sequel was released two years later and it grossed over $405 million. They are based on the popular Sega game franchise of the same name.

Jeff Fowler has directed the two live-action films. Ben Schwartz voices the titular character. James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Natasha Rothwell also star in the two films.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is coming in December 2024. Fowler will once again direct the film. Idris Elba's Knuckles will return once again in the film.

Jim Carrey isn't only known for his Sonic the Hedgehog role. He is a two-time Grammy Award winner. Carrey got his start by starring in the sketch comedy series, In Living Color.

Some of his notable film credits include comedies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber. Carrey has also starred in Batman Forever, Liar Liar, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. He has also starred in dramas including The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.