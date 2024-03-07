Showtime recently released the trailer for the Ewan McGregor-led A Gentleman in Moscow, Deadline reported.
The eight-episode series will premiere on March 29 and will also be available on Paramount+.
The show is an adaptation of Amor Towles' 2016 novel of the same name. The story follows Count Alexander Ilych Rostov (McGregor), who finds himself on the wrong side of history after the Russian Revolution.
The Count is spared from execution, but has been banished by the tribunal to a dingy room in the attic of the Hotel Metropol. While he has not been killed like most of the aristocrats at the time, he cannot set foot outside the hotel for fear of certain death.
Decades of tumultuous Russian history pass him by inside the hotel, and since he's not allowed outside on pain of death Rostov finds a way to go on with his life. Within the confines of Hotel Metropol, he ends discovering friendship, family and even love.
The cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the glamorous movie actress Anna Urbanova, Alexa Goodall as Rostov's young friend Nina, Johnny Harris as the secret police officer Osip and Fehinti Balogun as Rostov's best friend from university.
Leah Harvey, Paul Ready, John Heffernan, Lyès Salem, Björn Hylnur Haraldsson, Dee Ahluwalia, Anastasia Hille, Daniel Cerqueira, Leah Balmforth, Billie Gadson and Beau Gadson are also in the series.
Ewan McGregor and the author Towles also serve as executive producers. Sarah O'Gorman directed several episodes along with Sam Miller who also served as executive producer.