A speedy ACC prospect has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, after a career in which he showcased Tyreek Hill-like speed.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to take place in downtown Detroit, Michigan this spring, and several under-the-radar prospects are catching the eyes of fans and scouts.

On Tuesday, a well known Ohio State Buckeyes defensive stalwart declared for the draft. The top prospects for the Michigan football team ahead of their matchup with Washington Huskies were revealed.

One name that few fans know who could become a household name by the time his career is said and done is Cole Beck, one of the fastest players in the country who is likely to run a blistering 40 time at the NFL Combine, if he's invited.

Beck is a 6-foot-1, 195 pound Blacksburg, Virginia native and now NFL Draft declaree who ran track and played football for the Hokies this past year.

He declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday according to a report from Tom Pelissero on X, who shared the news from Beck's marketing agency.

The NFL’s next fastest man? Virginia Tech dual-sport athlete Cole Beck is declaring for the NFL Draft, per his agency @PetersonSports. The potential return man and deep threat plans to keep running track as well. Here Beck is blazing a 9.87 100 meters. 👀pic.twitter.com/gPQXBho5DN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2024

Beck returned eight kickoffs for 179 yards for the Hokies in 2023. The 2024 NFL Draft entrant has also played on the defensive side of the ball over the duration of his one-year college football career.

If Beck does make it to the NFL, he will compete against players like the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill. Hill has previously recorded the fastest-ever top speed in an NFL game. He hit 23.24 miles per hour during his rookie season, which is fast enough to get pulled over in a 25 mph zone on a military installation according to a report from Pro Football Network.

While it seems unlikely that Beck will be taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, his speed could land him a spot on an NFL team sooner rather than later.