Michigan football has plenty of fast risers to watch among 2024 NFL Draft prospects vs. Washington.

The Michigan football team took care of business vs. Alabama in the College Football Playoff semi-final on Monday night at the Rose Bowl, capturing the hearts and minds of NFL scouts in the process. The 2024 NFL Draft takes place in downtown Detroit, Michigan giving the Wolverines' top players a chance to stump for potential appearances on stage during the draft process this spring.

Michigan football was given a whole new ranking after the team beat the Alabama Crimson Tide and Coach Nick Saban on Monday. Three reasons as to why Michigan football will defeat the Washington Huskies next Monday night were also shared recently.

As the Wolverines prepare for the biggest game in the program's recent history, perhaps since 1997's national title-clinching win over Ryan Leaf and the Washington State Cougars, the time has come to discuss Michigan players to watch in regards to their draft position on Monday night.

JJ McCarthy-

The La Grange Park, Illinois native silenced many doubts about his ability to take over a big game with his precision last minute drive against Alabama on Monday.

McCarthy has been seen as a mystery among many NFL scouts and has certainly been ranked behind the likes of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

Against Washington McCarthy will have to prove he can sustain excellence on the biggest stage. He didn't play his best football down the stretch of the 2023-2024 season with his coach Jim Harbaugh suspended.

Now he has a full complement of weapons and the ability to vault himself into first round consideration with a great performance.

Blake Corum-

The Wolverines' biggest star isn't often mentioned in terms of his NFL Draft status or potential. Now Michigan football's all-time rushing touchdowns leader, Corum broke the hearts of millions of Alabama Crimson Tide fans with his overtime rushing touchdown that turned out to be the game winner.

The Baltimore, Maryland native's lack of height will cause him to plummet down many draft boards. He is still projected as a second rounder in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the strength, durability and work ethic necessary to become a solid back at the next level.

Junior Colson-

Colson has the size, coverage skills and strength to be a starter from day one in the National Football League.

He's ranked near the bottom of most top ten 2024 NFL Draft linebacker prospect lists.

Michigan fans know that Colson's skills are elite. His quiet and professional demeanor helps him to succeed without much fanfare, a green flag for any NFL franchise that happens to evaluate him closely.

Kris Jenkins-

The gregarious 6-foot-3, 305 pound Jenkins has strength and versatility at the point of attack that professional football teams covet.

Playing next to massive teammate Kenneth Grant along the defensive line and former high school wrestling star Mason Graham, Jenkins has been free to clog up the middle and protect the middle and edge of the defense.

Jenkins could shoot up draft boards and play himself into first and second round consideration with a big game vs. Michael Penix, Dillon Johnson and Washington football this coming Monday.