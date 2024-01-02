Will Steele Chambers find himself in an NFL jersey in 2024?

The Ohio State football team had an impressive 2023-24 season. The Buckeyes finished the year second in the Big 10 conference (11-2) despite missing the College Football Playoff. Senior LB Steele Chambers played a large role in the team's success, and he has exciting plans for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Steele Chambers looks to go pro after a respectable career with the Buckeyes

Chambers announced his decision to enter the draft on his Instagram account:

“It has been a privilege and honor to be a part of a Brotherhood and community that I now call my home and family…After many conversations with my family, I have decided to declare for the NFL Draft,” Chambers said, per Kellyane Stitts.

Chambers' decision comes in a timely fashion. The veteran Buckeyes linebacker has had a productive college football career. Chambers amassed 114 solo tackles, 94 assists, five passes defended, three sacks, one forced fumble, and four interceptions in his four years with Ohio State.

He nearly doubled his tackles from his sophomore year to his junior season, totaling 45 solos and 32 assists. Then, he notched 41 solos and a career-season best of 41 assists during his senior year in 2023. Chamber's contributions have been vital to the success of the Ohio State football defense.

The Buckeyes have been a force in the Big 10, but they could not escape the jaws of the Michigan Wolverines in their regular season finale. Thus, they lost their chance to compete in the College Football Playoff. Afterward, Ohio State suffered a shocking Cotton Bowl loss to the Missouri Tigers.

Despite the team's two downfalls, they have had tremendous success. Hopefully, Steele Chambers will continue his stellar defensive play as a professional after the 2024 NFL Draft.