The New York Giants battled the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football with the Seahawks jumping out to a 14-3 lead before halftime. Peyton Manning and his brother Eli watched the game and offered commentary as the Giants failed to make good on a “tush push” reminiscent of the legendary ‘Bush Push' at USC in 2005.

Monday's game featured fireworks as Seahawks QB Geno Smith confronted Giants players after suffering an injury on a controversial tackle. Fans roasted Giants tight end Darren Waller for his no-show in the first half of the game.

A short-yardage situation for the Giants led to a round of colorful commentary from the Manning brothers as Peyton appeared to coach the Giants' players from behind a video screen. What resulted felt like something out of a TV commercial skit from the two hilarious Super Bowl winning brothers.

How did we ever watch football any other way pic.twitter.com/e1oJYYVoOQ — Holly Anderson 🍇 (@HollyAnderson) October 3, 2023

“Thing is he's legitimately disappointed,” one fan said in response.

“As soon as Peyton said “there’s three guys…” I knew exactly where he was going and I think Eli did too.”

A pick-six by Illinois rookie Devon Witherspoon made things worse for the Giants as the Seahawks took a commanding 21-3 lead late in the third quarter. For Eli Manning, it was an all-too-familiar sight as the Giants have struggled on offense for quite some time.

While quarterback Daniel Jones led all rushers on the evening prior to the pick, his passing game struggles proved to be a major hinderance for Daboll's team as the game unfolded in frustrating fashion yet again.