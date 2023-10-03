The New York Giants are battling the Seattle Seahawks in a home Monday Night Football matchup at MetLife Stadium. The Giants trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter in yet another disappointing performance by the G-Men's offense.

Star running back Saquon Barkley got a key injury update prior to the game. A brutal injury update on left tackle Andrew Thomas was also shared prior to the game.

As the game unfolded, fantasy football managers were upset with tight end Darren Waller, who had just one catch for five yards after being drafted highly in many fantasy leagues this offseason.

The jokes came fast and furious on Twitter as critics and fans lampooned Waller's performance and lack of statistics.

Darren Waller managers watching him on the Giants ✌️ pic.twitter.com/9HpR2tS7b7 — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) October 3, 2023

“He was that way on the Raiders last year too, which is why he got traded,” another fan said.

“Daniel Jones can only throw the ball five yards ahead of him apparently,” another fan added. “I really thought he'd be feasting as the number one pass catcher in New York,” still another said.

Last season Waller, a former sixth-round pick, had 28 receptions for 388 yards in nine games. This season he's on pace for slightly higher overall production, but is averaging just 11 yards per catch for Brian Daboll's team.

The Giants entered the second half with a lot of ground to make up and a lot of critics to silence. Jones and Waller's performances have both left much to be desired for a team expecting playoffs in 2023.

If Waller and Jones can't get it done in the second half, expecting the jeers to become louder in a hurry.