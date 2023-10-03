Geno Smith got heated after he was hurt on Isaiah Simmons' controversial tackle during the Seattle Seahawks-New York Giants Monday Night Football game.

Early in the second quarter, Smith was carrying the ball and tried to get out of bounds to avoid the Giants' defense. However, as Simmons attempted to tackle him, he instead fell behind the Seahawks quarterback and eventually landed on the back of Smith's legs as the signal-caller was falling down as well.

Was this a clean hit on Geno Smith? pic.twitter.com/42MThHTB9D — Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) October 3, 2023

Taking the full weight of Simmons on his legs clearly hurt Smith, and he wasn't happy with the play considering how dangerous and dirty it is. He then proceeded to the Giants sideline and confronted the defense, with Xavier McKinney getting into his face to defend his New York teammates.

Oooh: Geno Smith walked all the way to the Giants sideline after he was tackled late… He walked RIGHT up to Xavier McKinney and started talking and pointing at him.pic.twitter.com/hENW1pgAry — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 3, 2023

While Geno Smith was able to have a heated moment with the Giants, his condition isn't actually the best. He apparently sustained a knee injury and had to go to the medical tent to get checked. He was eventually sent to the locker room, with Drew Lock coming in to replace him.

Seattle listed him as questionable to return after that, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Smith is the Seahawks' second significant casualty of the night after Jamal Adams was also forced to leave the game earlier due to a head injury.

It's definitely not a good sign for the Seahawks. While the severity of Smith's injury has yet to be determined, the fact that he needed to step out of the game is guaranteed to raise some concerns.

If Smith ends up missing some more games moving forward, it will be quite the brutal blow for a Seattle team that has gotten off to a 2-1 start with the 32-year-old QB leading the way. Hopefully, though, the Seahawks only took him out as a precaution and that his injury isn't significant.

UPDATE: Geno Smith returns to the game in the third quarter, per the Seahawks.