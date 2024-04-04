Super Bowl winner Vernon Davis has broken his silence on the mystery death of his NFL player sibling Vontae Davis.
Davis passed away suddenly on Monday at the age of 35, after being found unresponsive by a housekeeper.
His brother Vernon shed some light on what happened, per Ben Ashford of The Daily Mail:
“Vernon, 40, told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview that his brother appeared to have collapsed or slipped moments after he stepped out of a sauna.
‘This thing definitely caught me by surprise. I just don't know what to make of it,' said Vernon, almost lost for words as he paid a heart-wrenching tribute to Vontae.
The pair and their four siblings were raised in a tough Washington, D.C neighborhood by their grandmother.
He added: ‘I'm leaning on the detectives to figure it out but right now we have no answers. They are going to run tests and they said they'll get back to us.
‘It could be as long as a month, a month and a half, until we know anything.'”
The two brothers both enjoyed successful NFL careers, Vontae suiting up for the Dolphins, Colts and Bills and Vernon winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos. Vontae played for 10 seasons but shocked the sport in 2018 by removing himself from a game at halftime and declaring that he was ‘done.'
Vontae Davis' NFL career with the Colts, Dolphins, Bills
Davis tallied 22 interceptions, 395 combined tackles, 97 passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 10 NFL seasons.
The two-time All-Big Ten selection at Illinois was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft and developed into one of the better defensive backs in the league. He landed on the Colts in 2012 via trade, which marked a significant turning point in his career.
Davis was instrumental to Indy winning two divisional titles and clinching three postseason berths. A groin injury in 2017 ultimately ended his run with the franchise as the Colts released him in November of that year.
Davis made a strong impression on those who knew him well, including members of the Colts organization.
“We are devastated to hear of Vontae Davis's passing,” the team said in an official statement. “He was a standout player in his six seasons with the Horseshoe, but he was an even better teammate who carried a smile and positive energy every day. He will be deeply missed, and we send our prayers to his family and loved ones.”
Former Indianapolis head coach Chuck Pagano expressed his condolences as well and explained the impact Davis had on him during the time they spent together.
“Devastating and Heartbreaking news,” he posted on X. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the Davis family. It was an absolute honor and privilege being his coach in Indy. Great player but better person. Loved him like a son.”
Although Vontae Davis made a positive impression on many fans, he found himself in the news for the wrong reasons in February of 2023 after being involved in a car crash. He appeared to be sleeping in the breakdown lane on the highway after the incident and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Davis was accused of crashing his Tesla into a Toyota truck. He pled no contest to a lesser reckless-driving charge and was given 12 months' probation. He was also ordered to pay fines and complete community service.