Former Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis has passed away at just 35 years of age, per WSVN.com. He is best known for his time with the Indianapolis Colts but also played for the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
Davis' body was found at his grandmother's home in Southwest Ranches, Florida. Police arrived on the scene and ruled that no foul play was involved. More clarity will likely be gained once the investigation ramps up.
Davis tallied 22 interceptions, 395 combined tackles, 97 passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 10 NFL seasons.
The two-time All-Big Ten selection at Illinois was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft and developed into one of the better defensive backs in the league. He landed on the Colts in 2012 via trade, which marked a significant turning point in his career.
Davis was instrumental to Indy winning two divisional titles and clinching three postseason berths. A groin injury in 2017 ultimately ended his run with the franchise, as the Colts released him in November of that year. He signed with the Bills but retired during the first game of the 2018-19 campaign after not feeling he could go any longer.
His fellow Fighting Illini alum and athlete, Chester Frazier, sent a message following the devastating news. “We lost a great today!!!,” the former Illinois basketball player and current assistant coach posted on X. “RIP TO Vontae Davis. Man, nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!! Praying for the Davis family!!”
Although Vontae Davis made a positive impression on many fans, he found himself in the news for the wrong reasons in February of 2023 after being involved in a car crash. He appeared to be sleeping in the breakdown lane on the highway after the incident and was arrested for driving under the influence. Davis plead no contest to a lesser reckless driving charge and was given 12 months probation.