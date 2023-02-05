Former Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis has been arrested for a DUI. The details of his arrest paint Davis in a very unfortunate light.

Davis was arrested in South Florida on Saturday, per Fox Sports’ Andy Slater. Davis reportedly crashed into a disabled car on the highway, which then hit a person who was standing next to it. The former cornerback was found lying down sleeping on the side of the highway.

Vontae Davis was once a respected cornerback in the NFL. He spent three years with the Miami Dolphins, then six with the Indianapolis Colts before spending a year with the Buffalo Bills. Davis was named to the Pro Bowl – while a member of the Colts – in 2014 and 2015.

In his 10 years in the league, Davis racked up 395 tackles, defended 97 passes and made 22 interceptions. During his 2014 Pro Bowl season, Davis was one of the league leaders in passes defended (18) and interceptions (4).

Still, for all his success, Davis has been most remembered for retiring at halftime during his time against the Bills. As Buffalo took on the Chargers, Davis decided to hang up his cleats and retire right as his team was going to play the second half.

Ever since that incident, Davis’ reputation has taken a bit of a hit. His latest DUI is a bit more serious than his retirement antics. What Davis is accused of is scary and could lead to major punishments. Hopefully both Davis and the other person involved in the accident suffered no serious injuries.