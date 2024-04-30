Cleveland Cavaliers superstar guard Donovan Mitchell expressed his support for the Fort Valley State men's volleyball team after they became the first HBCU to compete in the NCAA Division I Championship. The Cavaliers' social media team posted a 15-second clip of Mitchell's response on their X page.
Good Luck, @FVSU Wildcats! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xRnJTOanIw
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 29, 2024
“What's up Fort Valley Wildcats, just want to say congratulations on being the first HBCU men's volleyball team, the first of many,” Mitchell said. “I want to just say I appreciate y'all letting me join y'all on this ride. I'm excited to watch y'all. Go do your thing in the tournament. Go Wildcats, and good luck.”
Mitchell has been a part of the Wildcats' journey since the start of the season through the SPIDACARES Foundation, which has helped fund Fort Valley State's men's volleyball program. The foundation hosts charitable events throughout Cleveland, Ohio, such as service events, giveaways, free food drives, basketball camps, and more.
“The generous donation from Donovan Mitchell Foundation SPIDACARES is a true reflection of their commitment to empowering young athletes and supporting initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion in collegiate athletics,” said Karen Wright, the interim vice president of advancement. “We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and the opportunities they are bringing to our student-athletes.”
Fort Valley State's Interim Director of Athletics Daphnie Johnson added to Wright's statement: “The FVSU Men's Volleyball Team's historic journey to the NCAA Championship is a testament to their skill, perseverance, and teamwork. We are proud to support Coach Larry Wrather and this remarkable team as they make history and represent Fort Valley State University with pride and excellence.”
Fort Valley State's men's volleyball team has done a complete 180-degree turn this season. The university first established the program in 2022 thanks to generous donations from the First Point Volleyball Foundation and USA Volleyball. FVSU received $1 million to create the sixth men's volleyball team in the SIAC.
“It's an awesome experience because we're making history,” said head coach Larry Wrather in a quote from Yahoo. “We get to show young men that they can get involved in other sports beyond football, basketball, or track. Having the opportunity to change a generational mindset is amazing and this is what we're trying to do.”
In 2022 and 2023, the Wildcats won 16 games combined. This season, however, they flipped the script, going 17-8 and cruising through the SIAC. They went undefeated in conference play and glided their way to their first SIAC Championship. FVSU disposed of Kentucky State and Central State in the SIAC Tournament, winning both games without dropping a set. Now, the season turns full circle for the Wildcats. In its second game of the season on Jan. 4, Fort Valley State played and lost to UCLA. The Wildcats will get another crack at the Bruins in the first round of the NCAA Championship.
“The FVSU Men's Volleyball Team's advancement to the NCAA Championship is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” said Fort Valley State President Paul Jones. “We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and thrilled to see them represent FVSU and HBCUs on the national stage.”
Fort Valley State plays UCLA on April 30 in Long Beach, California at 2 p.m.