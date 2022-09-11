NFL Odds: Broncos vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022

The Denver Broncos will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks for a Week 1 showdown. It’s Monday Night Football! Are you ready? Well, it is time to get ready for our NFL odds series, as we deliver a Broncos-Seahawks prediction and pick.

When the Broncos start their season in Seattle, there will be some extra spice. In the offseason, the Broncos made a megadeal, probably the most significant of the offseason, when they traded for Russell Wilson. Now, Wilson returns to the stadium he called home for the last decade.

Wilson played 10 seasons for the Seahawks, throwing for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns. He also earned six Pro Bowl trips and won a Super Bowl. Ironically, Wilson defeated the Broncos for his only Super Bowl ring. He has thrown for over 4,000 yards in a season on four separate occasions. Also, Wilson has thrown for 30 or more touchdowns five times. He threw 40 touchdowns just two seasons ago. Last year, he threw 25 touchdowns and six interceptions for 3,113 yards over 14 games in what many considered a “down year”.

Wilson will attempt to get revenge on the team he once loved and show them why they made a mistake in trading him. Moreover, he looks to build a new part of his career with a Broncos team that believes they will contend for a Super Bowl. The Seahawks are in complete rebuild mode and will attempt to put the pieces back together brick-by-brick. However, they have a tough road ahead of them, and facing their jilted former Pro Bowl quarterback will not be an easy task.

Here are the Broncos-Seahawks NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Denver Broncos: -6.5 (-112)

Seattle Seahawks: +6.5 (-108)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

The Broncos have an elite quarterback. Additionally, they have more weapons and versatility to help cover the spread in this opening week showdown.

Javonte Williams can run. Last year, he ran for four touchdowns on 903 yards at a yards-per-carry rate of 4.45. Meanwhile, Melvin Gordon ran for eight touchdowns on 918 yards and a yards-per-carry rate of 4.52. Both had identical touches, each rushing for 203 attempts. The two-headed monster can run the ball efficiently, but their receivers can catch too.

Courtland Sutton caught 58 passes for 776 yards last year and two touchdowns. Additionally, Tim Patrick caught 53 passes for 734 yards and five touchdowns. Jerry Jeudy looks to do more this season. Last year, he caught 38 passes for 467 yards over 10 games.

The offensive line must improve. Subsequently, there were holes in the line last season that allowed for inconsistent play. How they improve will determine how efficiently the Broncos can move the ball. Likewise, the defense must step up. Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory are elite on paper. However, they have sustained numerous injuries and must stay healthy. They can make a difference in this game. Of course, Denver’s secondary is elite. Pat Surtain II and Justin Simmons play the ball well and will be tough to throw against.

The Broncos will cover the spread if they can move the chains and protect Wilson. Additionally, Sutton, Jeudy, and Patrick must prepare themselves for whatever Wilson throws at them. The defense must step up their game and get to the quarterback. Also, their secondary must fight off two talented wide receivers.

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

It seems like the end of the world for the Seahawks. However, they still have three dynamic playmakers on offense. Rashad Penny is ready to step up as the main guy. He produced 749 yards and six touchdowns on a 6.29 yards-per-carry rate. However, Penny will need his blockers to open up some holes for him.

D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett return and are among the best receiver duos in the NFL. Now, they will have someone different throwing to them. Geno Smith will start this game and is not the same caliber of quarterback as Wilson. Thus, Metcalf and Lockett must do their best to help their quarterback and get open on their routes. The defense must find ways to get to Wilson. Significantly, they failed to produce many turnovers last season. It will determine whether they have a chance in this game.

The only way the Seahawks can cover this spread is if they can keep Wilson off the field. He knows all their weaknesses, but they know his as well. Thus, the defense must do everything possible to confuse and rattle him.

Final Bronc0s-Seahawks Prediction & Pick

This Broncos-Seahawks prediction is not a calculus problem. The spread is very generous. It will be the ultimate revenge game, and Wilson is a man on a mission. Expect the Broncos to let the Seahawks hang in there for a while before finishing them off. Wilson opens the season with a victory.

Final Broncos-Seahawks Prediction & Pick: Denver Broncos: -6.5 (-112)