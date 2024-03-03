The National Football League coaching carousel can be an unpredictable place, with some of the most unexpected alliances being forged at times.
Recently, it was revealed according to an NFL rumor that the San Francisco 49ers attempted to bring in Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, before settling on the promoting of one of their own to the same position.
The Chiefs have been busy this offseason and are set to dole out quite a bit of money including to defensive superstar Chris Jones. Rumors about an Andy Reid contract extension were shared despite Reid retirement speculation.
With so much happening this offseason it's safe to say that both the Chiefs and the 49ers won't look completely the same when it's all said and done.
49ers Coaching Rumors, NFL Offseason News Revealed
The Spagnuolo rumor was revealed via Diana Russini of The Athletic.
She spent a week at the 2024 NFL Combine speaking with general managers, scouts, coaches and agents and learned of the 49ers alleged courtship of Spagnuolo .
The 49ers are planning to promote Nick Sorensen to defensive coordinator, Russini added, after parting ways with Steve Wilks.
Coach Shanahan's team is also expected to hire former Chargers coach Brandon Staley as assistant head coach.
Spangnuolo Signing Details
Spanguolo, 64, was signed by the Chiefs last month.
He is expected to enter his sixth season with Coach Reid's team in 2024 and is the leader of one of the most underrated and clutch defensive units in the National Football League.
Spagnuolo's defense held the 49ers to just 22 points in a 25-22 overtime win in the Super Bowl earlier this winter.