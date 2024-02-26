Andy Reid will not be singing his swan song quite yet. Although the legendary head coach is turning 66 in March, he is in no rush to abandon the demanding NFL sidelines for a cozy retirement based on the latest reports. Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to begin negotiations on a contract extension, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The potential new deal would likely make the three-time Super Bowl champion the highest-paid coach in the sport today. KC general manager Brett Veach is also expected to land an extension following the team's most recent championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Both individuals have two years remaining on their current contracts.
Retirement speculation was swirling around Reid during the postseason, with many fans believing that a second-straight title could be the perfect way for him to close the book on a storied NFL coaching career. Though, a three-peat, or perhaps even a four-peat would be quite the magical ride into the sunset.
The Chiefs are a bona fide dynasty after their exhilarating comeback win in overtime at Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11. Reid's place among the elites is unquestioned, but the debate for greatest head coach of all-time will continue to intensify if he can keep the franchise perched above the mountaintop for at least another year.
But who is to say such a conversation is even the motivation for Andy Reid to stay in the game? His passion for football is as apparent as ever and the good times just keep rolling. A massive payday is nice, too.
Big Red has left a permanent imprint in Arrowhead Stadium, and now he will probably be rewarded for it. Chiefs fans would be wise to not take any of his remaining tenure for granted.