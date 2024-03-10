The Arizona Cardinals are rumored to be the next team interested in getting Diontae Johnson from the Steelers, per Sports Illustrated. The desert franchise wants to look at trading with the Steelers for Johnson.
The Steelers are looking to possibly move Johnson as the team shakes some things up on offense. The Steelers' wide receivers made some headlines in 2023 for the wrong reasons, be it inconsistent play or critical remarks over officiating in games. While the Steelers made the AFC playoffs, it didn't look like a strong offensive team for most of the year.
The Cardinals are looking for some offensive weapons, to help out franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. The franchise recently came out advocating that Murray was the franchise's quarterback of the future, but needs some weapons to help Murray lead the team. Some NFL draft boards have tied the Cardinals with Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The desert football team clearly wants some offensive targets this offseason.
Johnson is an interesting proposition for the Cardinals. The wideout finished the 2023 season with 51 receptions for 717 yards and five touchdowns. He had his best year receiving in 2021, with more than 1,000 receiving yards to go with 107 total receptions.
Arizona has struggled for the most part in recent years. 15 years after going to a Super Bowl, the Cardinals finished the 2023 season with a miserable 4-13 record. The Cardinals have the fourth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, as well as five other draft picks in the first three rounds, per Sports Illustrated.
Time will tell if Diontae Johnson finds himself heading to the desert.