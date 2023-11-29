After Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson seemed to be uninterested when a fumble was near him last weekend, he opened up Wednesday about it.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson opened up about the viral play of him seeing to be uninterested in a moment where the ball was fumbled and he didn't attempt to go after it against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. He said to the media Wednesday that the lack of effort shown in the play is not how he is as a player according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“Nobody is out there trying to mess up. I’m human just like everybody else out there. That’s not me as a player. That one play doesn’t define me. It never will,” Johnson said. “From here on out, going forward, just be smart. Just keep playing until the whistle blows.”

Diontae Johnson on the play where he didn't go for the loose ball from Warren's fumble: — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 29, 2023

Johnson also said that he spoke to his teammates after the game to reassure that he didn't see that the ball was fumbled and thought the play was ruled dead according to NBC Sports. Consequently, he said in a reflection about himself that he's “not perfect.”

“It was really just me owning up to what I did on Sunday to the team and just let them know it won’t happen again,” Johnson said. “How I feel and how I should go about the situation next time it occurs. I own up to it. I am not perfect. So all I can do is keep moving forward and just play football. That’s all I’m worried about.”

There's no doubt that the lack of effort on the play in question is a bad look, especially after it was reported by Adam Schefter that Johnson fought verbally with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick after the game vs. the Cleveland Browns a few weeks ago.

— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) November 29, 2023

Nevertheless, up next for the Steelers is a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. They're currently 7-4 and second in the AFC North.