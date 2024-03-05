Marvin Harrison Jr. is the consensus top wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft Class. The Ohio State standout has proven that he can ball out against any secondary that stands between him and an astounding catch. His prowess has gotten him endorsements from legends like Rob Gronkowski. However, there is a looming threat to his standing as the best wideout this year. He goes by the name of Rome Odunze, from national title runners-up Washington.
There has been a lot of intrigue surrounding Rome Odunze after they fell short against Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines. His stock coming into the 2024 NFL Draft seems to only grow exponentially, via Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
“I don’t believe Rome Odunze will get picked before Marvin Harrison Jr., but it sounded like some NFL personnel people are more intrigued by the Washington star than Harrison. The 6-3, 212-pound Odunze has elite ball skills, and people I spoke to about the receivers were effusive in how they talked about his makeup and competitiveness,” he said about the elite wide receiver from Washington.
Washington wideout stacks up to the Ohio State Heisman candidate
Marvin Harrison Jr. still remains the highest-ranked wideout in the 2024 NFL Draft class. After all, the Ohio State star logged 2,613 receiving yards on 155 receptions throughout his college career. His two-time All-American selection and 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honor only help his case as well. But, it seems like these accolades won't move the needle against Odunze anymore.
“I still am sold on the Buckeyes’ All-American, but after listening to NFL people talk about Odunze, I might change my opinion to say he’s the closest thing to a can’t-miss project,” Feldman concluded.
Odunze is not as well-decorated as Harrison at all. But, he does have an edge when it comes to years played in college. His four seasons with Washington and Kalen DeBoer have developed him fairly well. He notched 214 receptions and got 3,272 receiving yards in four years. Catches that average 14 yards are probably what a team needs as their foundation for a great offense.
There are still a couple of weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft. But, it looks like a surprise might be looming on the horizon.