Around the NFL, teams are beginning to cut down their roster as they prepare for Week 1 of the 2023 season. But as those finishing touches are being put into place, running back Kareem Hunt still finds himself a free agent. That may no longer be the case in the near future as interest around Hunt is beginning to pick up.

Four teams are currently showing interest in acquiring Hunt, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The running back is taking his time to ensure he finds the right landing spot.

Hunt spent this past season playing for the Cleveland Browns. Before the season even started, Hunt had requested a trade out of Cleveland. However, the Browns declined and kept him on the roster. He ended up appearing in all 17 games, running for 468 yards and three touchdowns. He added 210 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Once he finally left the Browns, Hunt has gone on a world tour of sorts as he looks for his next team. The RB has already publicly visited the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings. Now, four teams are interested in bringing Hunt in.

Those three teams could still be in the mix. Perhaps a different team realized they have a need at RB. Regardless, Hunt seems much closer to actually signing with a team than he did earlier in the offseason.

His finale with the Browns left a bit of a stain on Kareem Hunt's record. However, he is a versatile offensive weapon, a former Pro Bowler and Rookie of the Year. While he may not be the dominant runner he once was, Hunt can still make plays out of the backfield.

Hunt has been patient in searching for his next team. That search seems to be reaching its conclusion.