One big question for the Minnesota Vikings this off-season has been the running game. Now that Dalvin Cook will no longer be part of the team, the Vikings have to figure out who their go-to guy will be. They recently made one notable roster move by adding a former USFL running back, and now, Minnesota is hosting a big-name back for a workout.

After working out for the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts recently, free agent running back Kareem Hunt is taking a visit with the Vikings, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero. Hunt began his career in 2017 with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he has spent the last four seasons playing with the Cleveland Browns. His career got off to a hot start with the Chiefs, but it has gone downhill a bit since then. Still, he clearly has the potential to be a very talented back.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Last season, he appeared in 17 games for the Browns and carried the ball 123 times for a total of 468 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 3.8 YPC. His best season came in his first year in the NFL in 2017. He rushed the ball 272 times and racked up 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 4.9 YPC that season.

Minnesota is running out of time to figure out what they want to do at the RB position. The Vikings have guys on the roster that are capable of getting the job done, but it seems like everything is still up in the air regarding who RB1 will be. The regular season kicks off on September 10th against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.