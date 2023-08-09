First, the New Orleans Saints were expected to sign Kareem Hunt. Then, it was the Indianapolis Colts. After visiting with the Saints and Colts on consecutive days, Kareem Hunt remains a free agent.

Hunt and the Colts were unable to reach an agreement, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The running back turned down Indianapolis' offer one day after it was reported that the Colts' contract offer would beat what the Saints were ready to pay Hunt.

There is “continued interest from other teams” in Hunt, Schefter reports.

The Colts' running back situation remains tenuous amid Johnathan Taylor's trade request. Taylor is in the final year of his contract and has been seeking an extension. Colts owner Jim Irsay has made it clear that he has no plans to extend the running back.

The Saints will lack running back depth for at least the first three games of the season. Alvin Kamara received a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. New Orleans does have another running back on the roster who can handle the load of a starter. Earlier in free agency, the Saints signed Jamaal Williams, following his 1,000-yard season with the Detroit Lions.

If Hunt is unhappy with contract offers, it's par for the course in the life of a running back. Josh Jacobs is holding out from Las Vegas Raiders training camp after being hit with the franchise tag. Saquon Barkley will play for the New York Giants on a slightly reworked franchise tag.

Hunt spent the last four years playing second fiddle to Nick Chubb with the Cleveland Browns. Hunt had 468 rushing yards on just 3.8 yards per carry in the 2022 season. He also had 35 catches for 210 yards.