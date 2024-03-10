Being over more than $20 million in the cap is one of the worst challenges a franchise could face. The Los Angeles Chargers need to let go of players. This is all before Coach Jim Harbaugh can even make a positive impact on the schemes and rotations of the Justin Herbert-led team. No final decision has been released yet. But, big names like Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Khalil Mack have become the candidates to be traded. But, one of them is unlike the most.
The Chargers are reportedly deeming Keenan Allen the least likely player to get traded among the aforementioned stars, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. His salary of $18 million and roster bonus that amounts to $5 million would have allowed Coach Jim Harbaugh and the front office to create a little over $23 million in cap space. Moreover, he will also be in the final year of his contract this season.
Although, teams might still be interested in the veteran wide receiver. After all, his production is no joke. His 1,243 receiving yards on 108 receptions along with an average gain of 11.5 yards and totals of seven touchdowns led him to another Pro Bowl nod. Keeping him might mean that the Chargers are likely to going to need a veteran presence in their wide receiver room. No one else on the team knows what it means to be part of the organization more than the 31-year-old who got drafted in 2013.
Who do the Chargers let go of?
Any of these four players will yield the Chargers great returns. But, packaging a deal around one or both of their pass rushers seems to be the better idea. Joey Bosa netted six and a half sacks this season. But, this production and a $135 million contract did not seem to match at all, albeit despite his injury.
Letting him go allows for a new pass rusher to take over. All while the team's financial burden gets smaller. He also missed eight games this season due to injury. This could affect how the front office sees his durability after not seeing him play for 12 matchups in 2022.
A defense anchored by Khalil Mack might also not sound bad if they trade Bosa away. Regardless, all of this is just speculation. Who do you think the Chargers should move among Bosa, Mack, Allen, and Mike Williams?