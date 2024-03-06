With Jim Harbaugh at the helm and Joe Hortiz as the new general manager, the changes have slowly begun for the Los Angeles Chargers. On Tuesday, the team released linebacker Eric Kendricks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This past season, Kendricks appeared in 15 games with the Chargers, tallying 117 combined tackles (79 solo and 38 assisted) to go with six passes defended, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The former Pro Bowler signed a two-year, $13.25 million contract ($6.75 million guaranteed) with Los Angeles in 2023.
Saving $6.5 million in cap space, the Chargers are starting their push back toward salary cap compliance. The team still amounts to $19.1 million over the base salary cap of $255.4 million. NFL teams have until March 13 to be under the cap, so the Chargers have more financial decisions to finalize in the coming days.
Simultaneously, the team is looking to address their on-field performance this offseason. The Chargers finished with a 5-12 record last season, settling for a bottom finish in the AFC West.
Presently, improvement could start with that of their running game. Ending the past season with a meager total of 1,642 rushing yards, the Chargers ranked 25th overall in the entire league in that category. This is likely to change with Harbaugh manning the sidelines, knowing how the coach's running game was key to his success in Michigan.
With Austin Ekeler headed to free agency, LA is the betting favorite to land Michigan star Blake Corum. Corum was arguably the Wolverines' top player in 2023, and it helps that his final collegiate year culminated in a National Championship.
All things considered, this offseason will be a very busy one for Harbaugh and Hortiz, so the LA fandom can expect plenty of revamping in the coming months.