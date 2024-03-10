Finding a way to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs should always be front of mind for every AFC West foe. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Chargers, years of big spending seems poised to make that tough task even more difficult to manage in 2024.
Star edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack could both be on the trade block this offseason as the Chargers look to shed significant salary, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
“[The Chargers] love to find trade partners for Mack or [Mike] Williams, but they'd each carry big numbers for the acquiring teams ($23.25 million for the 33-year-old Mack and $20 million for Williams). Bosa, who is still only 28 and signed through 2025, would cost an acquiring team a total of $47.36 million over the next two years and therefore could be easier to trade.”
“Multiple teams” believe Los Angeles is willing to part with “several big-money players” this offseason, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Joining Bosa and Mack as potential trade candidates are veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, though the assumption is the Chargers would prefer hanging onto Allen, arguably the best wide receiver in franchise history. Bosa also seems more likely to be retained than Mack.
Both Bosa and Mack represent cap hits of more than $36 million next season. Though the exit of either pass-rusher would chip away at Los Angeles' pass rush, a key factor with Mahomes and the Chiefs in mind, it appears the team's new head decision-makers—general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh—are interested in turning the page on a disappointing era of Chargers football in which they failed to win a playoff game.
Expect Los Angeles to make big moves in the coming days, re-structuring its aging, expensive roster around franchise signal-caller Justin Herbert.