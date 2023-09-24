After the Nick Chubb injury, the Cleveland Browns reportedly considered several options ahead of Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. The team ultimately settled in signing free agent running back Kareem Hunt, who last played for the Browns in the 2022 season. However, before bringing Hunt back, the Browns almost made a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Cam Akers or signed another team’s practice squad player.

“After losing Nick Chubb, Cleveland discussed trading for RB Cam Akers, considered signing Zonovan Knight off the Lions practice squad,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Sunday. “But ultimately decided that the best fit was Kareem Hunt, who lived 10 minutes from the team’s facility and signed a 1-year deal worth up to $4M.”

Akers (once again) fell out of favor with Sean McVay and the Rams this season, and after the Browns trade didn’t materialize, the team dealt the back to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick swap.

Zonovan Knight was an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State in 2022. He spent his rookie season with the New York Jets, racking up 85 carries for 300 yards, a rushing touchdown, and 13 catches for 100 yards. This year, he’s on the Detroit Lions practice squad, and the Browns could have singed the young RB as long as they put him directly on the 53-man roster.

Instead, the Browns decided on Kareem Hunt, who played for the team alongside Nick Chubb before his injury, for the last four seasons. In these four years in Cleveland, Hunt had 442 carries for 1,874 yards with 16 rushing touchdowns. He also added 132 receptions for 973 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

In the Browns Week 3 game against the Titans, Jerome Ford will be the starter for the team.