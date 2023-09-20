With Nick Chubb suffering a devastating injury, the Cleveland Browns are now racing to add a replacement to their running back room. In their effort to replace Chubb, the Browns have turned to a familiar face.

Cleveland has signed Kareem Hunt, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. It's a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN

Hunt will be returning to Cleveland after playing for the team the past four seasons. In that time he appeared in 49 games. Although with Nick Chubb in town, he only earned nine starts. Still, Hunt turned his opportunities into 1,874 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns with another 973 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

Last season saw Hunt earn 123 games alongside Chubb. Although, he turned that into just 468 yards and three scores. He had a measly 210 yards and a touchdown through the air. It's a far cry from the 1,145 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns he scored in 2020.

Still, Kareem Hunt is a guy who knows Cleveland's system. Chubb's injury shocked the Browns' system and a bit of stability could be key in replacing their star runner.

The Browns still have Jerome Ford, who is poised to become the team's new RB1. He ran for 106 yards after Chubb went down. However, Hunt will now give Cleveland an added weapon out of the backfield. He might not be the player he once was, but Hunt can still rip off explosive plays in the NFL.

He may not be Chubb, but the Browns are clearly committed to winning by bringing in a proven back like Hunt.