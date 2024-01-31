Kareem Hunt had been dealing with groin issues throughout the season

After dealing with a groin injury for most of the season, Kareem Hunt had recently undergone sports hernia surgery to fix a ruptured adductor, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The running back appeared in fifteen regular season games for the Cleveland Browns this past year and was able to see action in the team's Wild Card Weekend outing as well.

Hunt was re-signed by the Browns in September following Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury during the team's Week 2 outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All in all, Hunt accumulated regular season totals of 411 yards on 135 carries and nine touchdowns.

Hunt was one of those called to step up in place of several Browns players who were hurt throughout the season. Aside from Chubb, others who dealt with season-ending injuries included Deshaun Watson, Grant Delpit and Ogbo Okoronkwo. Furthermore, the Browns had minor injuries to multiple other players as well. Still, the team managed a postseason berth following their Week 17 win over the New York Jets.

However, their onward push would falter at the hands of CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. Still, during the Browns' lone postseason game, Hunt ran 26 yards and managed to score two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving). His showing throughout the year garnered him praise from head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“Well, I'll say this about Kareem. I'm so appreciative of him and the way he played and the style with which he played,” Stefanski said.

For now, there's no indication from the Browns on whether Kareem Hunt will be granted an extension or not. Regardless, the running back has shown that he can still perform, and will surely be an asset to whatever team he plays for in 2024.