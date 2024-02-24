As the NFL offseason ramps up, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand at a pivotal juncture. Following a promising 2023 season that culminated in a 9-8 record and concluding in the Divisional Round, the Buccaneers aim to fortify their roster. In this piece, we will explore four interesting free agents who possess the potential to furnish the Buccaneers with supplementary depth and skill.
The Buccaneers' 2023 Season
The Buccaneers experienced one of the NFL's more unexpected seasons in 2023. Upon Tom Brady's retirement announcement last offseason, many anticipated the Buccaneers' decline. Contrary to expectations, they not only remained competitive but also achieved a superior record compared to 2022 while securing a third consecutive NFC South title.
The Buccaneers even displayed dominance over the defending NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, during the Wild Card round. Baker Mayfield was a major reason for that. He surpassed the role of a mere placeholder quarterback. Concluding the season with 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and a 94.6 passer rating, Mayfield now stands at the forefront of one of Tampa's pivotal offseason decisions, amidst several others.
The Buccaneers' 2024 Free Agency
For Tampa Bay, deliberations regarding free agency commence with Mayfield. Signed to a one-year, $4 million “prove it” contract in the previous offseason, the 28-year-old has proven his worth. Retaining Mayfield for another season appears prudent. With youth still on his side, it's reasonable to assess his potential for sustained success.
However, Tampa faces additional significant contributors set to enter free agency. Linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White stand out as exceptional defenders, alongside safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Aaron Stinnie and wide receiver Mike Evans also demand attention. Evans recorded his 10th consecutive season with 1,000 receiving yards, tying Tyreek Hill with a league-leading 13 touchdown receptions.
Fortunately, Tampa Bay finds itself in a more favorable cap situation compared to the previous offseason. They have an estimated $48.7 million available, surpassing the league average. Nonetheless, with numerous key players poised for free agency, head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht will encounter challenging decisions ahead.
Here we will look at the four sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to sign during the 2024 offseason.
Noah Brown, WR
Noah Brown emerges as a substantial free agent target. He can operate both inside and outside the field. Brown proved his mettle in 2023 by effectively finding openings for CJ Stroud during broken plays. His compatibility with Baker Mayfield, assuming the Buccaneers retain him, underscores his potential fit in Tampa Bay. Remember that the Buccaneers suffered the loss of Russell Gage to injury prior to the 2023 season. Even with the potential retention of Evans, securing a dependable No. 4 option behind Evans, Godwin, and newcomer Trey Palmer appears judicious.
Cam Akers, RB
Cam Akers has long been on the radar of Buccaneers fans because of the position's fluctuating performance in Tampa Bay. Akers' NFL journey has been marred by injuries and inconsistent play, though. That's despite a notable statistical peak in 2022 under the tutelage of Liam Cohen in Los Angeles. Although injuries pose a risk, Akers could offer a valuable addition to the Buccaneers' backfield. He would complement Rachaad White without a hefty financial burden.
Javon Kinlaw, DL
The Buccaneers' quest to enhance their pass rush and defensive line prompts consideration of Javon Kinlaw. Selected 14th overall in the 2020 draft, Kinlaw's career has been marked by injuries and irregular performance. He has had inconsistent playing time within San Francisco's formidable defensive front. Tampa Bay could capitalize on Kinlaw's latent talent, though. They could pair him with Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea to fortify the interior pass rush. Kinlaw presents an enticing option in the free agent market, offering considerable value for the Buccaneers to explore.
Josh Uche, LB
Josh Uche has also grappled with inconsistency throughout his career. However, his potential as a cost-effective acquisition remains intriguing. With indications suggesting the Buccaneers' departure from Shaq Barrett, addressing the void at edge rusher becomes paramount. Uche's fluctuating sack totals present a financial opportunity. His market value should remain a manageable figure. At 25 years old, Uche offers Tampa Bay a calculated gamble. He could potentially revitalize the pass rush and furnish the team with much-needed consistency in the upcoming season.
Looking Ahead
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pursuit of strategic free agent signings is paramount. They face a myriad of opportunities to bolster their roster. That's from Noah Brown's versatility as a receiving option to Cam Akers' potential resurgence in the backfield, and from Javon Kinlaw's untapped defensive prowess to Josh Uche's prospect as an edge rusher. Each potential addition carries its own set of risks and rewards. Still, they collectively underscore Tampa Bay's commitment to fortifying its competitive edge for the 2024 season. Head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht stand poised to make calculated moves that could shape their journey toward Super Bowl contention in 2024.