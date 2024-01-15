Even if Kareem Hunt leaves Cleveland in free agency, the running back will always have love for the Browns.

The Cleveland Browns saw their season come to a close with a Wild Card loss to the Houston Texas. As the Browns bowed out, Kareem Hunt started preparing for free agent.

The running back said he plans to test free agency and see what the best fit for him his. However, whether he is playing for the Browns or not, Hunt is hoping to one day see Cleveland take home a Super Bowl victory, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com.

“It's my ultimate hope no matter what, even if I'm playing for another team or anything, I would always be happy and satisfied if they bring a championship to Cleveland,” Hunt said. “It's my hometown. Shoot, I'd probably be at the parade cheering them on.”

Alongside it being his home town, Hunt has spent the past five years playing for the team. Over 61 games – including 11 starts – Hunt has run for 2,285 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has added 1,057 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Hunt is sure to garner some interest when free agency opens. He is coming off of a season in which he set a new career-high in rushing touchdowns with nine. Sharing the lead role with Jerome Ford after Nick Chubb's injury, the running back could work for a team looking to employ a committee or two-man approach at running back.

But even if Kareem Hunt signs elsewhere, his heart will be in Cleveland. While he wanted to be a part of a team that brought the Super Bowl back home, Hunt just wants to see his Browns win it all.