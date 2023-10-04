For those looking to get into NHL 24's Franchise mode, you might be interested in a blog from the developers detailing all the new changes. While EA Sports plan to add more and improve the experience over time, the current adjustments should hold fans over. Without further ado, let's check out everything new in NHL 24's Franchise mode.

All The New Franchise Mode Improvements In NHL 24

Franchise Mode Updates (Live Now):

The biggest change coming to Franchise Mode in NHL 24 is the new X-Factor progression/regression. Overall, this new system gives abilities based on their attributes, age, potential, and playstyle. Additionally, players you draft early in the draft might have abilities at the get go. However, later round selections might need to develop more before they earn abilities.

Speaking of abilities, only players under 27 earn them. Furthermore, 32 year old veterans might start losing their abilities during the season. Overall, this makes roster building much more strategic depending on who you want to get for your team.

Further changes include increased creation limits on next-gen systems. Additionally, CPU teams now utilize buyouts, and coaches utilize secondary positions of players more often. However,f for the full notes, check them out below:

X-Factor evolve/devolve logic based on attributes/potential/playstyle/age The X-Factor progression system will give players zone and superstar abilities based on their individual attributes as well as their age, playstyle and potential factoring in. Prospects in the Draft who are NHL ready can still have abilities at the time they are drafted, and players ranked later in the Draft will have to grow into a higher overall to earn abilities. Players under 27 years old can earn abilities, while players over 32 years old can lose abilities during the season. Factoring in Playstyle reduces the likelihood for some abilities to generate on players with certain playstyles, however as an example a Two-Way Forward can still get an offensive ability like Puck on a String if it truly fits the player’s attributes.



The Franchise interface has been darkened to reflect the changes made across NHL 24.

Coaches utilize the secondary position of players more when constructing lineups

Coaches set up even strength & powerplay lines better based on coaching style, time of the season, and standings rank

+4 line chemistry added to help coaches construct lines

Coaches slotting the right players in powerplay roles better

Shot frequency setting is now default to High (this will increase scoring across the league but keep goalie SV% respectable)

Fixed an issue where an unsigned prospect that gets traded to a CPU team sometimes didn't get signed

Qualifying offer amount is now shown when offering a contract to an RFA

CPU teams will now utilize buyouts

Teams without a goalie will prioritize trying to sign a goalie at the start of Free Agency

Tuning for stat-based trade value mods which will also impact wild salary expectations when a player has a poor/good season This will help address scenarios where backup level free-agent goalies don't get contracts and teams walk into the season with worse goalies than what’s available

We have increased the creation limits on XBSX & PS5: 30 extra maximum teams 1500 extra maximum skaters 200 extra maximum goalies



NHL 24 Patch 1.0.1 Notes (LIVE NOW):

The Patch Notes focus mostly on the new X-Factor evolve/devolve logic. Additionally, it adds some fixes to penalty sliders, generated players, and sending players into the minors. Lastly, the Patch made some changes to the way players from different leagues were imported into custom leagues.

Overall, the patch fixes a lot of issues that fortunately most fans won't deal with at all. Check out the full NHL 24 Patch Notes below:

X-Factor evolve/devolve logic Players of all ages can receive X-Factors once statistical growth kicks in after the season, as long as they have a high enough overall, and attributes that have become high enough to warrant gaining an ability.

LD/RD positions now shown when selecting a player to add to a trade

Progress Reports screen shows X-Factors on the correct player

Fix for the default penalties slider being too low for all offline modes

Fix for generated players being given the new generic helmet & bubble cages

Fix to allow the user to send players down to the minors when the team is over the maximum salary cap

Changes to the way we import minor/junior/elite league players into the mode for custom leagues For a NHL pro team, always give them their minor, junior and elite league players that have matching pro teams regardless of how they are placed in the league. For minor league players, players are only grabbed from the minor teams that are actually in the mode. For a custom or elite league pro team, they get all the players on their minor team unless those players belong to a NHL pro team that is in the league. Custom or elite league pro teams do not get any players from juniors or other elite league teams Don't import junior and elite players that belong to a pro team that isn't in the league Authentic and 33 Expansion league creation should be unchanged.

Fix to improper home ice advantage scenarios when using specific custom league settings

NHL 24 Planned Post-Launch Improvements Lastly, EA sports plans to improve the game with post-launch support. This includes more features like adding contract responses in specific situations. For the full Post-Launch patch notes for NHL 24, check them out below: Adding a contract response for when the player accepts a qualifying offer compared to a normal contract offer

Adding Regulation Wins tiebreaker to Standings spreadsheet

Conn Smythe winner presentation overlay will now show correct playoff stats

And that's all the current and upcoming changes to Franchise we know of right now. NHL 24 launched yesterday for X-Factor Edition Owners. The game's full release drops later this week.

For more gaming and NHL news, visit ClutchPoints.