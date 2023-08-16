NHL 24 was finally revealed today, and finally brings cross-play to HUT and WOC while expanding the feature to allow for you to play with friends. Additionally, the trailer showcased brand new gameplay features, a new engine, and the NHL 24 release date. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Cross-Play Returns

As mentioned earlier, Cross-Play returns as expected, but now comes to HUT and WOC modes. Hopefully this means you can play with friends who you actually know, instead of being forced to randomly search for opponents. Overall, players on same-generation systems can play against each other to reduce matchmaking wait times.

Check out the reveal trailer below:

NHL 24 Release Date – October 6th, 2023

NHL 24 releases on Friday, October 6th, 2023. The X-Factor Edition of the game includes three days of early access, meaning you can start playing it on October 3rd, 2023.

The game is coming out for PS5, PS4,Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. NHL 24 is not coming to PC or Nintendo Switch. The next gen-editions of the game cost $69.99 USD, while previous gen versions remain $59.99. The X-Factor Edition costs $99.99.

The standard edition includes:

Base Game

HUT Power Up Icon Pack

WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x5)

The X-Factor edition includes:

Three days of early access (October 3rd)

Base Game

Dual Entitlement

4600 NHL Points

Exclusive Cale Makar Player Item

HUT Power Up Icon Pack

WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x5)

*Limited Time offer: Pre-order NHL 24 X-Factor edition by September 25th and receive a HUT Team Building Player Choice Pack (2 of 32) plus pre-order content

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

NHL 24 Gameplay Brings a New Engine and New Mechanics

First off is the New Exhaust Engine lets you “feel the intensity” when your opponent is in the zone. It forces the player to decide between things like getting put possession or attacking on the rush. The engine itself is based on a Sustained Pressure System & Goalie Fatigue system.

The former rewards offensive plays like shooting, passing, and checking in the attacking zone. The pressure gauge indicates how much of a boost your offense receives in their stats due to the adrenaline effects, while the defense actually receives a nerf.

There's now more ways to put pressure on a goalie and the defense whether you're launching the puck to their territory or making effective passes to confuse them. Defensively, players need to decide between making safe boards and outplay, or risk losing the puck in a slide.

The Goalie Fatigue system adds 50 new goalie animations, including a new desperation save package. As time progresses in the attack zone, the more tired the goalie will get, making it easier to score on them.

Physics Based Contact System “revolutionizes” checking in NHL. New rag-doll and reactions create big moments while looking more authentic.

Total Control Skill Moves make the control scheme more accessible, hopefully making it easier for new players. A new ability to fake, pass, or deke out of every move is available.

And a Vision Passing System led to a re-mapping of face buttons and new visuals above receivers. Additionally, one touch passing lets you move the puck quickly, taking out any unnecessary delays when you need to move quickly.

NHL 24 Story

NHL games typically don't have a story mode like MyCAREER in NBA 2K or the new Superstar mode in Madden NFL 24. However, players can control and manage their own teams or players in Franchise, HUT, or Be a Pro.

That being said, who knows? perhaps the developer has something more up their sleeves that they're waiting to unveil.

In the meantime, check out ClutchPoints for more gaming and NHL news.