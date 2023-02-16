Don’t look now, but there is more inter-league conference action ready for play this evening as the Philadelphia Flyers head out west to take on the Seattle Kraken. Let’s check out our NHL odds series, where our Flyers-Kraken prediction and pick will be revealed.

Losers in six of their last eight games, the Flyers’ playoff hopes are quickly slipping right through their fingers as they enter this one with a 22-23-10 record overall. After falling to the Kraken at home by a score of 4-3 on Sunday, does Philadelphia have enough firepower to hang with Seattle on the road?

Despite only 21 shots on goal in the win over the Flyers, the Kraken were able to prevail and improve to an impressive 30-18-5 record in only their second-ever season of existence. At the moment, Seattle sits in third place within the Pacific Division Standings and are ready to prove to the rest of the league that they are the real deal.

Here are the Flyers-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Flyers-Kraken Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-164)

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 6 (+106)

Under: 6 (-130)

How To Watch Flyers vs. Kraken

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Flyers Could Cover The Spread

There have certainly been more downs than ups for this Flyers crew this season, but it will be interesting to see if Philadelphia can right the wrongs that they committed in the loss to the Kraken. Over the course of that defeat, Philly struggled in coming up with a consistent offensive attack that only resulted in a measly 18 shots on goal which could’ve been one of the main reasons that the Flyers weren’t able to score frequently.

As a whole, this has been an offensive attack that averages only 2.69 goals per game and has lacked that extra gear when in possession of the puck. Without a doubt, the Flyers’ biggest stars will need to shine bright to not only cover the spread but to even keep their fan base awake as this game will be extremely late out on the east coast.

Not to mention, Philadelphia’s efforts tonight will be all for not if they cannot figure out a way to convert their power-play opportunities. Make sure to read this next sentence with only one eye open Philly fans, as the Flyers only capitalize on 16% of scores with the extra-man advantage. To put this into simpler terms, this is the second-worst mark in all of hockey. The last time out against the Kraken, the Flyers did happen to go 1/2 on the power-play, so potting a goal or two in this department will surely keep Philly in shouting distance in this one.

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

As it stands, Seattle ranks within the top five of NHL squads with 3.46 goals per game as they certainly possess the capability of potting some scores fast.

At first glance, Seattle may have a disadvantage as the Flyers come into this contest extremely well-rested, and the Kraken also have things they can work on after being bested by Winnipeg on Valentine’s Day. Alas, the Kraken were outshot 40-29 throughout the night as they definitely were not feeling the love whatsoever. On paper, the Kraken are indeed the better squad in comparison to the Flyers, but the lack of an offensive presence over the course of their last several games is slightly concerning despite having a multitude if skaters that are offensively savvy.

On the other side of things, the Kraken’s defense could be worked on, as this unit has given up 13 goals over the course of their last three games. Obviously, all signs point to the defense in being one of the biggest reasons for going down in defeat in four of their previous five games. Fortunately, this is a defense that all year long has been better than what they have showcased as of late.

However, if these kinds of struggles continue, then being reliant on goaltender Martin Jones may be at an all-time high. If that’s the case, Seattle should be in good hands at least as Jones has compiled the fifth-best record as a net-minder this season and also has already posted three shutouts up to this point, If Jones stands on his head in this one, then the possible porous defense won’t have to take as much of the flak.

Final Flyers-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Kraken got the best of the Flyers last time out, but expect Philadelphia to correct some of the things they did wrong in their loss to Seattle. Whether they may not come out victorious, they should have what it takes to keep it close against a scuffling Kraken bunch at the moment.

